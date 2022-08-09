Full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs leaked

Samsung will unveil two new smartphones at its press event on Wednesday, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

We previously heard a number of specifications for the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and now more specifications have been leaked for the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, the display will be foldable/

The handset will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and it will come with up to 8GB of RAM We are expecting a number of storage options on the handset.

The device will apparently come with a single front-facing camera and two rear cameras. On the front of the handset, there will be a 10-megapixel camera for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the device, there will be a 12-megapixel wide angle main camera and a 12-megapixel secondary ultrawide camera.

We will have full details on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphones when they are unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked press event this week. The event takes place this Wednesday the 10th of August.

Source Sammobile

Imaeg Credit: Source 91 mobiles

