AKASO Seemor AI-ISP full-color night vision goggles with artificial intelligent processing

Venturing into the night can be an exhilarating experience, but it also presents unique challenges, especially when it comes to visibility. The AKASO Seemor night vision goggles are designed to address this issue, providing outdoor enthusiasts with a reliable way to see clearly in the dark. These goggles are not just any ordinary night vision equipment; they are enhanced with artificial intelligence to offer superior clarity and color accuracy in low-light conditions.

At the heart of the AKASO Seemor goggles lies the AI-ISP technology. This advanced feature significantly enhances the quality of the images you see, even when there’s barely any light available. The goggles are equipped with a large CMOS sensor that captures more light, ensuring that the images you see are sharp and full of detail. This technology allows users to spot movement from as far as 1640 feet and identify structures up to 3280 feet away, giving them a considerable advantage when navigating through the darkness.

Pre-order early bird pledges are now available for the innovational project from roughly $189 or £149 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the suggested retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. The goggles come with a powerful 16x digital zoom, which is particularly useful for zooming in on distant objects or observing wildlife without disturbing them. Depending on the level of darkness you’re dealing with, you can switch between two observation modes. The full-color mode is ideal when there’s some ambient light available, while the infrared black-and-white mode is designed for complete darkness.

For those who love to capture their adventures, the AKASO Seemor goggles offer impressive recording capabilities. You can record videos in 4K quality or take 4MP photos, all while capturing the sounds of the night with the built-in microphone. The goggles also have seven adjustable infrared light levels, so you can customize your viewing experience to match the environment you’re in.

When it comes to storage, the goggles support a 512G TF card, ensuring you have plenty of space to save your recordings. The H.265 video encoding is efficient, allowing you to store more without sacrificing quality. Transferring your media to your smartphone is a breeze with the AKASO Aura App, making it easy to share your night-time adventures with friends and family.

If the AKASO Seemor campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2024. To learn more about the AKASO Seemor full-color nightvision goggles project consider the promotional video below.

Full-color night vision goggles

Designed for prolonged use, the goggles are powered by two 3200mAh rechargeable batteries, offering up to 8 hours of continuous operation. USB charging is convenient, and for those on longer excursions, there’s an optional cradle charger available. The goggles are built to last, with an IPX5 waterproof rating and a three-inch TFT high-definition internal screen. They are also versatile, with options for helmet attachment and additional ports for accessories.

The AKASO Seemor night vision goggles are a valuable asset for anyone looking to enhance their night-time vision. With AI-powered full-color vision, extensive recording features, and a durable design, these goggles are ready to accompany you on your nocturnal journeys. Whether you’re hiking, camping, or engaging in other outdoor activities, the AKASO Seemor goggles are a dependable ally, shedding light on the path ahead and ensuring that the night is no longer an obstacle to your adventures.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and system requirements for the full-color nightvision goggles, jump over to the official AKASO Seemor crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

