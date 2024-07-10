MLB announce August Friday Night Baseball schedule for Apple TV

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have announced the August game schedule for “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly doubleheader available to Apple TV+ subscribers every Friday throughout the 2024 regular season. This collaboration allows fans in 60 countries and regions to enjoy two marquee matchups over 26 weeks without any local broadcast restrictions.

MLB Apple TV

Key Takeaways Weekly doubleheader available to Apple TV+ subscribers.

Accessible in 60 countries and regions with no local broadcast restrictions.

Top-tier broadcast talent including Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, and Heidi Watney.

Produced by MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning team in partnership with Apple’s live sports production team.

State-of-the-art cameras, immersive sound in 5.1 with Spatial Audio, and drone cameras for aerial shots.

Option to listen to home and away teams’ local radio broadcasts in the U.S. and Canada.

Apple Sports app offers real-time scores, stats, and more.

Additional MLB content available on Apple TV+ and the Apple TV app.

August Friday Night Baseball Schedule on Apple TV+

Friday, August 2 Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers – 6:30 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals – 6:30 p.m. ET Friday, August 9 Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins – 8 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers – 8 p.m. ET Friday, August 16 Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago Cubs – 2 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners at Pittsburgh Pirates – 6:30 p.m. ET Friday, August 23 St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins – 8 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates – 6:30 p.m. ET Friday, August 30 Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels – 9:30 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres at Tampa Bay Rays – 6:30 p.m. ET

Live Pre- and Postgame Coverage

Friday Night Baseball features an exceptional group of broadcast talent in the announcer booths. The lineup includes Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), Heidi Watney (sideline reporter), Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter). Additionally, former MLB umpires Ted Barrett, Brian Gorman, and Dale Scott will break down rules and calls each week. Game assignments for announcers will be shared on a weekly basis.

Lauren Gardner hosts live pre- and postgame coverage, along with former MLB player and analyst Xavier Scruggs, and baseball journalist Russell Dorsey. This stellar team ensures that fans receive insightful commentary and in-depth analysis throughout the season.

Produced by MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning production team in partnership with Apple’s live sports production team, “Friday Night Baseball” offers viewers an unparalleled viewing experience. Each game features state-of-the-art cameras that present vivid live-action shots, along with immersive sound in 5.1 with Spatial Audio enabled. The use of drone cameras provides beautiful aerial stadium shots, while player mics and field-level mics immerse fans in the gameplay and stadium atmosphere.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada have the option to listen to the audio of the home and away teams’ local radio broadcasts during “Friday Night Baseball” games, adding another layer of personalization to the viewing experience.

In addition to the live broadcasts, fans can follow MLB and their favorite MLB teams through the Apple Sports app. This new free app for iPhone offers real-time scores, stats, and more. Designed for speed and simplicity, the app’s personalized experience puts users’ favorite leagues and teams front and center, featuring an easy-to-use interface designed by Apple.

Additional MLB Content

Fans in the U.S. can also enjoy the MLB Big Inning whip-around show, which features live look-ins and in-game highlights every weeknight. Apple TV+ offers a full slate of MLB-related content, including Countdown to First Pitch, MLB Daily Recap, and MLB This Week. Additionally, fans can access more MLB programming for free in the Apple TV app, including condensed game recaps after the completion of the live “Friday Night Baseball” broadcasts each week, classic games, highlights, interviews, and more.

Friday Night Baseball is available to Apple TV+ subscribers, with the service priced at $6.99 per month. Apple TV+ is accessible on all Apple devices, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and streaming devices, ensuring that fans can enjoy the games from virtually anywhere. The Apple Sports app is free to download and use, providing an additional resource for fans to stay updated on MLB scores and stats.



