July 2024 Friday Night Major League Baseball schedule for Apple TV

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have unveiled the July 2024 schedule for “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly doubleheader exclusively available to Apple TV+ subscribers. This collaboration, continuing through the 2024 regular season, offers baseball fans in 60 countries and regions two marquee matchups every Friday night for 26 weeks, free from local broadcast restrictions.

“Friday Night Baseball” showcases a stellar lineup of broadcasting talent. Play-by-play commentators Wayne Randazzo and Alex Faust are joined by analysts Dontrelle Willis and Ryan Spilborghs, with sideline reports from Heidi Watney and Tricia Whitaker. Adding depth to the broadcasts, former MLB umpires Ted Barrett, Brian Gorman, and Dale Scott provide expert analysis on rules and calls. Announcer assignments are revealed weekly, keeping the lineup dynamic and engaging.

Lauren Gardner leads the live pre- and postgame coverage, accompanied by former MLB player and analyst Xavier Scruggs and baseball journalist Russell Dorsey. A notable highlight in July is the special pregame show on July 26, previewing the Rangers vs. Blue Jays and Dodgers vs. Astros matchups live from Minute Maid Park in Houston. This broadcast promises exclusive player interviews and additional content, enhancing the fan experience.

The production of “Friday Night Baseball” benefits from the combined expertise of MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning team and Apple’s live sports production unit. Viewers can expect top-tier coverage featuring state-of-the-art cameras and immersive sound, including 5.1 with Spatial Audio. Drone cameras deliver stunning aerial shots of the stadiums, while player and field-level microphones capture the authentic sounds of the game, offering a rich and immersive viewing experience. Additionally, fans in the U.S. and Canada can choose to listen to the home and away teams’ local radio broadcasts during the games.

Apple’s integration of sports and technology extends beyond the broadcasts. The new Apple Sports app for iPhone provides fans with real-time scores, stats, and more. Designed for speed and simplicity, this free app allows users to follow MLB and their favorite teams, offering a personalized and streamlined experience.

In addition to live game broadcasts, Apple TV+ offers a variety of MLB-related content. Fans can watch the MLB Big Inning whip-around show for live look-ins and highlights every weeknight, as well as enjoy a full slate of programs including “Countdown to First Pitch,” “MLB Daily Recap,” and “MLB This Week.” After the live “Friday Night Baseball” broadcasts, fans can access condensed game recaps, classic games, highlights, interviews, and more via the Apple TV app.

July 2024 “Friday Night Baseball” Schedule

Friday, July 5

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds: 7 p.m. ET

Friday, July 12

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals: 8 p.m. ET

Friday, July 19

Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET San Diego Padres at Cleveland Guardians: 7 p.m. ET

Friday, July 26

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays: 7 p.m. ET

This meticulously planned schedule offers fans a chance to witness some of the season’s most anticipated matchups. From the Phillies facing off against the Braves to the Tigers battling the Blue Jays, each Friday promises excitement and top-tier baseball action.

Friday Night Baseball

Apple and MLB have gone to great lengths to ensure that “Friday Night Baseball” is not just a game but an experience. The use of advanced technology, such as drone cameras and player microphones, combined with expert commentary and analysis, sets a new standard for baseball broadcasts. The pregame and postgame shows, along with exclusive content and interviews, add layers of depth that enhance the viewer’s connection to the game and its players.

Moreover, the integration with the Apple Sports app signifies Apple’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive sports experience. Fans can stay connected with real-time updates, statistics, and personalized content that keeps them engaged with the sport they love.

In summary, the July 2024 “Friday Night Baseball” schedule on Apple TV+ is set to deliver high-quality, immersive baseball coverage that fans around the world can enjoy. With top-notch broadcasting talent, advanced production techniques, and a robust slate of MLB-related content, Apple and MLB are redefining how fans experience the great American pastime.



