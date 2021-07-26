Free Sniper Elite 4 Enhanced upgrade for PS5, Xbox Series consoles

Games development studio Rebellion has announced its latest Free Sniper Elite 4 Enhanced edition will be offered as a free upgrade on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. Offering gamers who have already purchased the original version 4K resolutions, faster load times, 60 frame per second support on new generation consoles. Check out the Sniper Elite 4 Enhanced launch trailer below to learn more about the new features you can expect with the upgrade and enhanced game.

“Sniping has never looked better. The increased frame rate ensures super smooth gameplay enabling you to pull off even better shots. You can then view the results in the series defining kill cam in glorious 4K with enhanced contrast sharpening.”

“Available now on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Switch and Stadia, Sniper Elite 4 is set in the aftermath of its award-winning predecessor. It continues the series’ World War Two heritage by transporting players across the beautiful Italian peninsula, from sun-drenched Mediterranean coastal towns, to colossal Nazi megastructures, ancient forests and hidden mountain monasteries. Covert agent and elite marksman Karl Fairburne must fight alongside the brave men and women of the Italian Resistance to help free their country from the yoke of Fascism, and defeat a terrifying new threat with the potential to halt the Allied fightback in Europe before it’s even begun.”

Source : Rebellion

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals