Learn the Internet of Things with this free course by Microsoft

If you are a beginner and interested in learning about the Internet of Things you may be interested in a new free course created by the engineers at Microsoft. The IoT beginners course consists of a 12-week, 24-lesson curriculum all about IoT basics and each lesson includes pre-and post lesson quizzes, written instructions, assignment and solution. Watch the introductory video below to learn more about what you can expect from this excellent introduction to the world of connectivity and the Internet of Things.

Each project is based around real-world hardware available to students and hobbyists such as the Raspberry Pi mini PC. “To be a successful developer it helps to understand the domain in which you are solving problems, providing this background knowledge allows students to think about their IoT solutions and learnings in the context of the kind of real-world problem that they might be asked to solve as an IoT developer”.

“Azure Cloud Advocates at Microsoft are pleased to offer a 12-week, 24-lesson curriculum all about Internet of Things basics. Each lesson includes pre- and post-lesson quizzes, written instructions to complete the lesson, a solution, an assignment and more. Our project-based pedagogy allows you to learn while building, a proven way for new skills to ‘stick’. The projects cover the journey of food from farm to table. This includes farming, logistics, manufacturing, retail and consumer – all popular industry areas for IoT devices.”

For more information on the free Internet of Things course jump over to the Github course page where it is available to download for free.

Source : Github : RPiF

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals