Framework upgradeable modular Chromebook laptop launches for $999

This week the engineers and developers at Framework who have been responsible for creating a wide variety of modular laptops. Enabling you to upgrade your laptop if needed at a future date rather than have to purchase a new system every few years. Not only is this more environmentally friendly but also kinder on your pocket helping you save some of that hard and cash for more enjoyable pastimes.

Framework’s latest creation is an affordable modular Chromebook which is now available to preorder throughout Canada and the United States starting at $999. Shipping is expected to take place during early December and the company is using a batch pre-order system, with only a fully-refundable $100 deposit required at the time of pre-order.

The Chromebook Edition leverages design from the Framework Laptop including a high resolution (2256x1504) 3:2 display, comfortable 1.5mm key-travel keyboard, and precision formed and milled aluminum housing, all while remaining extremely portable at 15.85mm thick and 1.3kg. Powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P processor with 4+8 CPU cores and 30W sustained performance, you can multitask with ease on top of running heavy Chrome workloads.

Modular Chromebook laptop

“Framework began with the goal to remake consumer electronics to respect people and do less harm to the planet. To enable this, we strive to expand our mission into new categories. Today, we are excited to announce that we have partnered with Google to create the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition. We’ve taken the best parts of the Framework Laptop and merged those with the powerful simplicity of ChromeOS to create a high-performance, upgradeable, repairable, customizable Chromebook. “

“ChromeOS supports downloading Android apps from the Google Play Store, developing on Linux with Crostini, playing PC games with Steam on ChromeOS Alpha, and more. At the same time, the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition is our most power efficient product yet with optimizations from Google and Intel that allow for long-lasting battery life. “

