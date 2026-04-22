Everything Framework Just Revealed at Its Massive 2026 Modular Laptop Event

Framework’s 2026 launch event unveiled advancements in modular computing with a focus on sustainability and user customization. One standout announcement was the Framework Laptop 16, which features a redesigned one-piece haptic touchpad and keyboard for improved usability. This model also introduces the Expansion Bay system, allowing users to easily upgrade discrete graphics and peripherals. Additionally, the laptop incorporates a 98% post-consumer recycled polycarbonate bezel, emphasizing Framework’s commitment to repairable and environmentally conscious design.

Explore how the Framework Laptop 13 Pro balances portability and performance with its CNC aluminum chassis and Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. Gain insight into the Wireless Touchpad Keyboard, which supports multi-host connections via Bluetooth LE and USB. This launch overview also covers Framework’s open source contributions, such as CAD design files for custom builds and Ubuntu-certified configurations designed for Linux users.

Framework Laptop 16: A New Era of Modularity

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Framework unveiled the enhanced Framework Laptop 16, featuring a modular Expansion Bay system, a one-piece haptic touchpad and keyboard and a bezel made from 98% post-consumer recycled polycarbonate.

The new Framework Laptop 13 Pro combines portability and power with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors, a high-resolution 3:2 display and backward compatibility with earlier models.

The Framework Wireless Touchpad Keyboard offers multi-host wireless connectivity, open source firmware for customization and a replaceable rechargeable battery to promote sustainability.

Framework emphasizes sustainability and open source collaboration by using recycled materials, supporting Linux distributions and providing open source design files for community-driven innovation.

Additional announcements include the Whiz Pi 10G Ethernet expansion card, the Framework Laptop Sleeve and a developer initiative to encourage creative applications of Framework’s modular technology.

The Framework Laptop 16 has been significantly enhanced to elevate both usability and modularity. A standout feature is the newly designed one-piece haptic touchpad and keyboard, which improves tactile feedback and user comfort. This design not only enhances functionality but also aligns with Framework’s sustainability goals by incorporating a translucent smoke-gray bezel made from 98% post-consumer recycled polycarbonate.

The Expansion Bay system is a major innovation, offering users the ability to seamlessly upgrade discrete graphics and high-speed peripherals. This modular feature caters to professionals and gamers alike, providing flexibility without compromising performance. The introduction of the Oculink Devkit further expands possibilities by allowing external PCIe connectivity, supporting eGPUs and other advanced peripherals. Additionally, the new Ryzen AI5 configuration offers a more affordable entry point for users, maintaining the modular ethos that defines Framework’s approach.

Framework Laptop 13 Pro: Portability Meets Power

The Framework Laptop 13 Pro combines portability with innovative technology in a sleek, redesigned form. Powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors, it delivers exceptional performance and energy efficiency. Its CNC aluminum chassis enhances durability while maintaining a modern, professional aesthetic.

The display has been upgraded to a high-resolution 3:2 aspect ratio panel, offering 700 nits of brightness, anti-glare coating and touch support for optimal visibility in various environments. Dolby Atmos-enabled audio and side-firing stereo speakers provide an immersive sound experience, making the laptop ideal for both work and entertainment. The PZO-based haptic touchpad and customizable keyboards, available in multiple color options, allow users to personalize their devices to suit their preferences.

Backward compatibility ensures that users of earlier Framework Laptop 13 models can easily adopt the latest advancements without replacing their entire device. For Linux enthusiasts, the laptop is officially Ubuntu-certified, with preloaded configurations available to streamline the setup process. This certification underscores Framework’s dedication to supporting open source platforms and enhancing user flexibility.

Advance your skills in Framework Laptop by reading more of our detailed content.

Framework Wireless Touchpad Keyboard: Flexibility Redefined

The Framework Wireless Touchpad Keyboard introduces a compact, multi-host wireless solution designed for versatility and convenience. Featuring Bluetooth LE and USB connectivity, users can effortlessly switch between multiple devices, making it an ideal choice for professionals and multitaskers. The keyboard’s open source firmware, powered by ZMK, allows for full customization and remapping, allowing users to tailor the device to their specific needs.

A replaceable rechargeable battery ensures long-term usability, reducing electronic waste and supporting sustainability. For those interested in customization, Framework provides CAD design files, empowering users to create their own unique builds. Additionally, the company has launched a developer initiative to encourage innovative applications of the keyboard’s control board, fostering a collaborative ecosystem that aligns with Framework’s open source philosophy.

Sustainability and Open source Collaboration

Framework continues to lead the industry in sustainability by prioritizing repairability, upgradability and device longevity. The use of recycled materials, such as the 98% post-consumer polycarbonate bezel, exemplifies this commitment. By designing products with modularity in mind, Framework reduces electronic waste and extends the lifespan of its devices.

Collaboration with Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Fedora, and NixOS, enhances compatibility and provides users with a seamless experience. Framework’s decision to open source design files and specifications invites community-driven innovation, challenging the tech industry’s reliance on closed ecosystems. This approach enables users to take full ownership of their devices, fostering a culture of creativity and collaboration.

Additional Announcements

Framework also introduced several complementary products and updates during the event:

The Whiz Pi 10G Ethernet expansion card is now available in the Framework Marketplace, offering high-speed networking capabilities for users requiring advanced connectivity.

is now available in the Framework Marketplace, offering high-speed networking capabilities for users requiring advanced connectivity. The Framework Laptop Sleeve, available in black and space silver, provides a stylish and practical solution for protecting devices on the go.

Empowering the Future of Modular Computing

Framework’s 2026 launch event reaffirmed its dedication to empowering users with products that prioritize ownership, customization and sustainability. By challenging traditional industry norms, Framework is setting a new standard for modular computing and open source collaboration. Whether through the enhanced Framework Laptop 16, the redesigned Framework Laptop 13 Pro, or the versatile Wireless Touchpad Keyboard, Framework continues to deliver innovative solutions that put users in control of their technology. These advancements not only redefine the possibilities of modular computing but also pave the way for a more sustainable and user-centric future.

Media Credit: Framework



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