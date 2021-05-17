Framework modular laptops launching July 2021 from $999

In a few months time the new Framework modular laptop will be officially launching and is now available to preorder with prices starting from $999. The innovative design allows you to easily upgrade components without sacrificing performance, quality or style say their creators. Shipping is expected to take place during the seven months of 2021 and each modular laptop comes with a one-year limited warranty free shipping and a 30 day return guarantee.

At launch systems are limited to one unit per customer and specifications include options for i5-1135G7 (8M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz), i7-1165G7 (12M Cache, up to 4.70 GHz) or i7-1185G7 (12M Cache, up to 4.80 GHz) supported by up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and up to 1 TB of NVMe SSD storage. The systems feature a 13.5 inch display providing a resolution of 2256 x 1504 powered by Iris Xe Graphics.

“We’ve built the Framework Laptop from the ground up to be upgradeable in ways that no other high-performance notebook is. In addition to adding memory and storage, you can choose the ports you want, customize the bezel color and keyboard language, and even upgrade your entire mainboard! Make external adapters a thing of the past. The Framework Expansion Card system lets you choose exactly the ports you want and which side you want them on. With four bays, you can select from USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, MicroSD, ultra fast storage, and more.”

“We made the Framework Laptop convenient and cost effective to keep working great for as long as you want it to. The only tool you need to swap any part of it is the screwdriver we include in the box, and we publish easy to follow repair guides and videos. Thoughtful design and a precision formed and milled aluminum housing enables repairability and upgradeability without adding bulk. Coming in at just 15.85mm thick and 1.3kg, the Framework Laptop delivers the modularity of a desktop in the form factor of a thin and light 13.5” notebook.”

Source : Kit Guru : Framework

