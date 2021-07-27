Building the new Framework modular repairable laptop

If you are considering purchasing the new Framework modular laptop now available to preorder priced at $999 you may be interested in a new video created by the team over at Linus Tech Tips, which shows the Framework Laptop kit version being constructed. If you feel you have the skills to carry out the build the DIY edition is available priced from $749 and include the ability to install a processor up to an i7-1185G7 with 12M Cache and up to 4.80 GHz, supported by 32GB of DDR4 RAM together with options to install storage in the form of a 256GB, 512GB or 1TB NVMe SSD.

The Framework Laptop weighs 1.3 kg and measures 15.85mm x 296.63mm x 228.98mm in size and come supplied with a 55Wh battery and a 13.5 inch display offering a resolution of 2256 x 1504 pixels. Featuring Iris Xe Graphics, biometric fingerprint reader 1080P 60 frames per second camera and a backlit keyboard the fully repairable laptop offers a unique alternative to those created by Apple, Dell and others which are completely not upgradable, non-repairable and need to be returned to their manufacturer if anything should go wrong. “Finally, a high-performance, thin and light notebook designed to last.”

“A thin, lightweight, high-performance 13.5” notebook that can be upgraded, customized, and repaired in ways that no other notebook can. Proof that designing products to last doesn’t require sacrificing performance, quality, or style. The Frameowrk laptop is the only high-end notebook available as a kit of modules that you can customize and assemble yourself. Bring your own memory, storage, WiFi, and OS if you’d like, or choose from the wide range of options we have available.”

Source : Framework

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals