Today, we’re diving into the realm of Framework’s latest laptop offering – the Framework Laptop 13. With exciting claims of enhanced battery life, powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core processor, it’s only fair that we put these affirmations under the microscope.

Recently, Framework live-streamed a performance test to compare the Framework Laptop 13, featuring the 13th Gen Intel Core processor, with its predecessor, the 12th Gen Intel Core version. This real-time, transparent approach showcased the company’s confidence in its product’s performance and offered valuable insights into the device’s capabilities.

What is the battery life of the Framework Laptop 13 ?

The live stream began at 6 am PT on June 14, running until the batteries of both systems breathed their last. The configurations of both laptops were similar, echoing a typical Performance setup, with the laptops running a 1080p video in a loop on Windows 11. You can find the detailed system specs within the YouTube description.

Several elements contribute to the impressive battery life of the latest Framework laptops. The primary factors include:

A new 61 Wh Battery : Incorporated into the i7 configurations, this new battery provides an 11% capacity increase, thus promising longer usage times.

: Incorporated into the i7 configurations, this new battery provides an 11% capacity increase, thus promising longer usage times. 13th Gen Intel Core processor: Renowned for their efficiency, the 13th Gen Intel Core processors further optimize battery life through their inherent power management advancements.

Another important enhancement is the modification to HDMI and DisplayPort Expansion Cards to decrease system power consumption when no cable is connected.

Expansion cards

With the roll-out of the 13th Gen laptops, Framework launched a beta HDMI (2nd Gen) Expansion Card version. This beta program served to identify and fix compatibility issues, leading to the final release of the HDMI (3rd Gen) Expansion Card.

If you are wondering how the 2nd Gen card differs from the 3rd Gen, rest assured. There are no differences in battery life or performance. The identified compatibility issues were the only concerns addressed with the 3rd Gen card.

Upgrading your Framework Laptop

Current Framework Laptop owners with 11th or 12th Gen systems will be pleased to know that these new HDMI and DisplayPort Expansion Cards can also help reduce power consumption on their devices. Simply follow the steps below:

Purchase the new Expansion Cards: You can buy the HDMI (3rd Gen) Expansion Card and the DisplayPort (2nd Gen) Expansion Card from the Marketplace. Convert Existing Cards: If you would like to improve your current Expansion Cards, a firmware update for DisplayPort and a combination of firmware and advanced soldering for HDMI can do the trick.

Whether you’re looking for an upgrade or are interested in Framework’s newest laptop, the company’s continuous drive for improvement and innovative solutions can serve your needs effectively and efficiently.

