Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch gets official

We recently saw some leaked photos of the new Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch, the device is now official and it will be available to pre-order later this month.

The Fossil Gen 6 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ and it will ve available in two sizes 42mm and 44mm.

“We are proud to announce our highly-anticipated next generation of smartwatches. At Fossil Group, we are always striving to deliver increased performance and delight users, working in partnership with Qualcomm and Google, and we are excited by the new capabilities Gen 6 is bringing to our users. Faster interface, less time to charge and upgraded health and wellness features are only a few of the benefits Gen 6 will see as our teams continue to innovate and evolve our smartwatch portfolio”, says Steve Evans, Fossil Group EVP Chief Brand Officer. “We also know how crucial personalised style continues to be in the wearables space for our design-conscious consumer, so I am excited to share that in addition to Fossil brand, Michael Kors will soon be launching Gen 6 as well. Our innovation teams at Fossil Group continue to provide users the best-in-class experience without compromising stunning design from brands they love”.

Here are the specifications:

Stainless steel case, top ring and pushers

44 mm and 42 mm case size options

Stunning 1.28’’ touchscreen digital display

Swimproof (up to 3 ATM)

Customisable dials and button functionality

Interchangeable straps and bracelets

Enjoy All Your Spotify® Music and Podcasts Offline on smartwatches running Wear OS for all Spotify® Premium users

Increased performance and lower power with Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™4100+

Connectivity: Bluetooth® 5.0 LE, WiFi, GPS, NFC SE

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Altimeter, PPG Heart Rate, SpO2, Off-body IR, Ambient Light

Wear OS by Google

8 GB of storage and 1 GB RAM

4 pin USB fast charging with magnetic puck

The new Fossil Gen 6 will retail for £279 to £299 and it will be available to pre-order from the 20th of September, you can find out more details over at the Fossil website.

