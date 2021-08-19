Fossil Gen 6 WearOS smartwatch leaked

It looks like we have some photos and specifications on a new smartwatch from Fossil, the Fossil Gen 6 and the device will use the new WearOS software.

The new Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor and the device will be available in two sizes.

The two sizes will include 42mm and 44 mm and the smartwatch will come with a 1.28 inch OLED display that will have a resolution of 416 x 416 pixels.

There will be a wide range of designs available for the new Fossil Gen 6 designed for both men and women and they will be waterproof to 50 meters (5ATM)

These new smart watches will come with a 24 hour battery life and will be able to be charged from 0 to 80% in just 30 minutes. From the photos it appears there will be a range of different strap options available with the new Fossil smartwatch, Including some leather and stainless steel versions and more.

According to WinFuture there will be three different versions available with pricing start at €299 and they will apparently launch in Europe on the 27th of September. As soon as we get some more details on the new Fossil smartwatch we will let you know.

Source Winfuture

