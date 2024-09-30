Fortress on Wheels: Skoda Kodiaq Armoured SUV Launched

The Skoda Kodiak Armoured is setting new standards in occupant protection. Developed in collaboration with British security experts UTAC Special Vehicles, this SUV is fully certified to PAS 300 and PAS 301 Civilian Armoured Vehicle standards. These certifications ensure that the vehicle can withstand rigorous tests, including exposure to over 200 rounds of ammunition and assessments of blast resistance. The Kodiaq Armoured offers exceptional levels of personal protection, making it a fortress on wheels. The vehicle’s armor is designed to protect against a wide range of threats, from small arms fire to explosives, providing peace of mind for its occupants in even the most challenging situations.

Advanced Features for Ultimate Safety

The Kodiaq Armoured is equipped with a range of features designed to offer complete protection for its occupants. These include bullet-resistant glass and armoured steel protection for the passenger compartment. The vehicle is resistant to various handguns and assault rifles, as well as grenades and high explosives. Additionally, the SUV is fitted with an emergency lighting and siren system, and an 8-inch touchscreen communications hub with GPS, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto functionality. The vehicle’s suspension and braking systems have also been upgraded to handle the added weight of the armor, ensuring optimal performance and handling in all conditions. The Kodiaq Armoured’s advanced features make it an ideal choice for individuals and organizations requiring the highest level of protection.

Versatility and Comfort in a Secure Package

Despite its impressive security features, the Armored Skoda Kodiaq does not compromise on comfort or practicality. The vehicle is available in a five-seat configuration and offers more than 2,000 litres of boot space, making it suitable for both personal and professional use. The interior of the SUV is well-appointed, with high-quality materials and advanced technology features that enhance the driving experience. Customers can choose from a range of powertrain options, including four-wheel drive, ensuring optimal performance in various driving conditions. The Kodiaq Armoured’s combination of security, versatility, and comfort makes it a compelling choice for those seeking a high-end, secure vehicle.

Pricing and Availability

As a premium offering in the SUV market, the Armored Skoda Kodiaq’s pricing details are available upon request from Škoda dealerships. The vehicle is expected to be available for order in the coming months, with delivery times varying based on the specific configuration and customization options chosen by the customer. While the Kodiaq Armoured may come at a higher price point than standard SUVs, its advanced security features and overall quality make it a worthwhile investment for those prioritizing safety and protection.

Škoda’s Commitment to Security and Innovation

The launch of the Armored Skoda Kodiaq demonstrates Škoda’s ongoing commitment to providing innovative and secure vehicles for its customers. The collaboration with UTAC Special Vehicles highlights the company’s dedication to partnering with industry experts to deliver the highest quality products. In addition to the Kodiaq Armoured, Škoda offers a range of other vehicles with advanced safety features, such as the Škoda Superb Armoured, which provides similar levels of protection. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, Škoda remains at the forefront, offering innovative vehicles that prioritize the safety and well-being of their occupants.

Specifications

Certification: PAS 300 and PAS 301 Civilian Armoured Vehicle standards

Bullet Resistance: Handguns and assault rifles

Blast Resistance: Grenades and high explosives

Special Features: Bullet-resistant glass, armoured steel protection, emergency lighting and siren system

Technology: 8-inch touchscreen communications hub with GPS, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto

Seating: Five-seat configuration

Boot Space: More than 2,000 litres

Powertrain Options: Multiple, including four-wheel drive

Additional Areas of Interest

For those interested in other high-security vehicles, the Skoda Superb Armoured is another excellent option, offering similar levels of protection and features. Additionally, for those looking for non-armoured but highly reliable and feature-rich SUVs, the standard Skoda Kodiaq and other models in the Škoda lineup are worth exploring. These vehicles offer a blend of comfort, practicality, and advanced technology, making them suitable for a wide range of needs. As the automotive landscape continues to evolve, Škoda remains committed to providing vehicles that prioritize safety, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Source Skoda



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals