Ford Puma Rally1 WRC electric hybrid unveiled at Goodwood

Ford have unveiled a new electric hybrid at this weeks Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Ford Puma Rally1 WRC, the car comes with a plugin hybrid power train.

What makes the car even more environmentally friendly is that it will use a 100 percent sustainable fossil free fuel when it takes part in competitions next year.

Making its global public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, West Sussex, U.K., the M‑Sport Ford Puma Rally1 features a next-generation hybrid powertrain that seamlessly combines the performance of a championship-winning, turbocharged 1.6-litre EcoBoost petrol engine with a sophisticated 100 kW electric motor and 3.9 kWh battery.

The ultimate expression of the fun-to-drive appeal offered to customers in the Ford Puma compact SUV, 1 the new rally car also reflects Ford’s commitment to going all-in on electrification. The company earlier this year announced that 100 per cent of its passenger vehicle range in Europe will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid by mid-2026; moving to all-electric by 2030.

This is another car that will take taking on the hill climb at this years Goodwood Festival of Speed, you can find out more details about the car at the link below.

Source Ford

