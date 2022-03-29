Ford F-150 Rattler package debuts

Ford has revealed a new model for the 2023 F-150 pickup called the Rattler package. The Rattler is based on the XL series pickup and adds FX4 content, including skid plates, hill descent control, special offer-road shocks, and electronic locking rear differential. The truck also comes with all-terrain tires.

Exterior features setting the Rattler apart from other F-150 models include painted 18-inch aluminum wheels, special Rattler badging on the fender vents, and graphics inspired by a rattlesnake. The truck also gets a dual exhaust system and some unique interior accents.

The truck features onyx seats with burnished bronze accents and stitching that matches the instrument panel trim. Available colors include Oxford White, avalanche, iconic silver, carbonized gray, antimatter blue, stone gray, agate black, and rapid red tricoat. The rapid red tricoat paint is an added cost option. The 2023 F-150 Rattler will go on sale this fall.

