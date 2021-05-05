Ford Explorer Timberline trim debuts

Ford has rolled a new, more off-road-oriented trim for its popular Explorer SUV out into the limelight. The vehicle is called the Explorer Timberline, and the automaker says it’s the most rugged Explorer it’s ever made. Ford also says this is the first Timberline series Ford SUV, hinting there may be other models to follow.

The 2021 Explorer Timberline offers increased ground clearance, improved approach and departure angles, steel skid plates, a Torsen limited-slip differential, Bridgestone Dueler all-train tires, new shocks, springs, and stabilizer bars. Ford also fits in with a unique appearance with special front and rear styling along with three rows of seating inside the SUV.

Explorer Timberline comes standard with Terrain Management System with seven drive modes, including modes for trails and deep snow or sand. It’s also fitted with standard Hill Decent Control, allowing the vehicle to maintain a constant speed when coming downhill. Power is from a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, and the vehicle is equipped with a standard Class III Trailer Tow Package.

