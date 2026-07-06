Apple’s iPhone Ultra Fold Model Confirmed by iOS 18 Code

Apple is poised to make a significant entry into the foldable phone market with its highly anticipated device, tentatively named the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold. Expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, this foldable device represents Apple’s strategic response to competitors like Samsung and Google, who currently dominate the foldable smartphone segment. With a focus on innovative features, a sleek and durable design, and a premium price point, the iPhone Fold is set to reshape consumer expectations for high-end foldable smartphones. The video below from 9 to 5 Mac gives us more details about the iPhone Ultra Fold.

Ambitious Production Goals Signal Confidence

Apple’s production plans for the iPhone Fold reflect its high expectations for the device’s success. Initially targeting 7 million units, the company has raised its production goal to 10 million units. This adjustment underscores Apple’s confidence in the device’s appeal, even with its premium pricing. For comparison, the Vision Pro headset launched with a far smaller production run of 500,000 units. The increased production target highlights Apple’s belief that the iPhone Fold will resonate strongly with tech enthusiasts, professionals, and early adopters seeking innovative innovation.

Innovative Design and Display Technology

The iPhone Fold will feature a book-style design, offering a wider aspect ratio that distinguishes it from competitors like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. Its ultra-thin profile, achieved through the use of lightweight titanium, ensures durability without compromising portability. A standout feature of the device is its creaseless interior display, addressing a common issue found in many foldable phones. This innovation delivers a seamless and immersive visual experience, setting a new standard for foldable display technology.

The device will include two displays, each optimized for specific use cases:

Outer Display: Measuring between 5.3 and 5.5 inches, this screen will support Apple’s 120Hz ProMotion technology and deliver Retina-quality visuals. It is designed for quick interactions, notifications and on-the-go use.

Measuring between 5.3 and 5.5 inches, this screen will support Apple’s 120Hz ProMotion technology and deliver Retina-quality visuals. It is designed for quick interactions, notifications and on-the-go use. Inner Display: Spanning 7.6 to 7.18 inches, the inner screen offers a tablet-like experience, ideal for multitasking, gaming and media consumption. Its size is comparable to an iPad Mini, providing users with a versatile and immersive interface when unfolded.

This dual-display configuration ensures the iPhone Fold is equally functional in both folded and unfolded states, catering to a wide range of user needs and preferences.

Powerful Hardware and Advanced Features

At the core of the iPhone Fold is Apple’s A20 Pro chip, built on an advanced 2-nanometer process. This next-generation processor is designed to deliver:

Enhanced performance and energy efficiency

Improved artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities

Seamless multitasking for demanding applications

The device will also feature 12GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 2TB, making it an ideal choice for power users and professionals who require substantial storage and processing power.

On the camera front, the iPhone Fold will include a dual-camera system with 48MP wide and ultra-wide lenses, similar to the iPhone 17 lineup. However, to maintain its slim profile, the device will not include a telephoto lens. While this decision may disappoint some photography enthusiasts, it ensures a more compact and lightweight design, aligning with the device’s portability-focused approach.

Hybrid Operating System and Enhanced Productivity

Apple is developing a hybrid operating system for the iPhone Fold, combining elements of iOS and iPadOS to optimize the device for both folded and unfolded use. This system will introduce advanced multitasking capabilities, including:

Split-screen functionality for running multiple apps simultaneously

Floating windows for enhanced productivity

Optimized app interfaces tailored to the device’s dual-display design

Biometric security will be handled via Touch ID, integrated into the side lock button. This feature offers quick and secure access while maintaining Apple’s commitment to user-centric design and robust security.

Premium Pricing and Market Strategy

The iPhone Fold is expected to launch with a starting price between $2,499 and $3,000, depending on the configuration. Base models will likely include 256GB of storage, with higher-end options offering up to 2TB. The device will debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, signaling a shift in Apple’s product strategy toward premium-tier devices. Notably, Apple will not release a standard iPhone 18 or iPhone Air 2 until at least 2027, emphasizing its focus on high-end products in the near term.

Apple’s entry into the foldable phone market is a calculated move to challenge established players like Samsung and Google. By prioritizing premium design, advanced functionality and seamless integration with its ecosystem, Apple aims to set a new benchmark for foldable devices. The iPhone Fold reflects the company’s vision for the future of mobile technology, blending innovation with practicality to meet the demands of discerning users.

Browse through more resources below from our in-depth content covering more areas on Foldable iPhone.

Source: 9to5Mac



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.