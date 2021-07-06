

The benefits of standing desks have been widely documented but now a new way of working is gathering momentum in the form of floor sitting desks. One such design is the Uppeal Desk which has been specifically created to provide an adjustable, ergonomic floor sitting desk for those looking to upgrade from a fixed height coffee table or similar.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $679 or £490 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Uppeal Desk campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Uppeal Desk floor sitting desk project review the promotional video below.

“Developing our unique design allowed us to also improve upon other aspects of existing adjustable height desks. Other than our unique range capability, here are a few features that set us apart. Our patented lifting mechanism allows for an extension ratio of 3.1:1, this is what allows adjustability from floor sitting height (as low as 15″) to standing height (as high as 47″). There isn’t another existing desk that can match this.”

“Floor sitting has not yet become a widespread option in many western countries, but the benefits of this work setup have been clinically proven. More movement and flexibility means a healthier more productive you. “Sitting in postures that do not require much muscle activity (i.e., chair sitting) leads to reduced local muscle metabolism, with detrimental effects on lipid and glucose metabolism, blood flow and endothelial health, and regulation of inflammation””

“The frame rapidly adjusts between 15 inches at its lowest to a maximum height of 47 inches in seconds and lowers just as quickly. The desktop provides ample surface space for your computer, while the 1-inch, eased edge desktop imparts understated style to your workspace.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the floor sitting desk, jump over to the official Uppeal Desk crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

