If your desk could do with a little tidying up or extra space, the FloatDek monitor sand and hub may help. Designed to be height adjustable and equipped with a wireless charger and four USB ports, the monitor stand can support up to 40 kg. Once installed, the monitor stand allows you to easily store your keyboard under your monitor, providing extra desk space for paperwork or just to clear your mind.

Constructed from ABS and metal, the monitor stand is now available via Kickstarter and is coming to the end of its project with just 3 days remaining. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $128 or £95 (depending on current exchange rates).

FloatDek monitor stand and hub

“We utilize one piece design for FloatDek, CNC (computer numerical control) manufacturing technic, ensuring we have a solid one piece design. Standard USB 3.0 port ensuring 450Mb/s transmitting speed! Unlike like other storage/hub product only provide low standard usb port only for slow charging and transmitting capability.”

If the FloatDek crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the FloatDek monitor stand and hub project review the promotional video below.

“Design for express use, as well as ports to power up your hardware accessory, while storing all the cables under. Specific designed wireless charger. No more hard to find wireless charger that always gone somewhere else when you needed. Adjust the height between 102 – 151mm, don’t get stuck with only one height, adjust it according to your preference. Simple locking mechanism, ensuring easy adjustability, at the same time strong connection keeps everything on hold.”

“Support up to 40KG of weight, no matter how heavy your monitor, or other large objects are, FloatDek will hold it still! Upgraded copper coil ensuring fast wireless charging! Up to 15W of power output make sure your wireless charging experience. Large space for storing office supplies, gently push the mouse and keyboard forward under the desktop, you can store your mouse and keyboard intact.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the monitor stand and hub, jump over to the official FloatDek crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

