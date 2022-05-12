Flintlock The Siege of Dawn behind the scenes gameplay

Gamers interested in learning more about the upcoming Flintlock The Siege of Dawn action-RPG open-world adventure game will be interested in a new video published by the games developers A44 Games and publisher Kepler Interactive Limited this week providing a look behind-the-scenes of the games development as well as a little gameplay to whet your appetite. “Pull back the curtain on what it takes to build a world worthy of the gods.”

Join Art Director, Robert Bruce, and Principal Environment Artist, Steven Chen, as they share details of the rich and vibrant backdrop to the upcoming action-RPG. Your battle begins in 2022 on Xbox, PC and PlayStation later this year.

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn

“The Door to the Afterlife has been opened, allowing the old God’s army of the undead to escape from within. The living are on the brink of extinction. It’s time for the coalition army to retake their world. Embrace vengeance, gunpowder and magic and embark on an epic journey to lead mankind’s final siege against the tide of the dead. Join Nor Vanek, a member of the coalition army, and your companion Enki, a strange creature gifted with magical powers, in their personal vendetta against the gods.”

“Challenge the Gods. Master a demanding yet rewarding combat system blending axe wielding, gunplay, magic and more. Unleash powerful combos and embrace your creativity with every encounter. Explore a dangerous open world. Fly through the desert sands, journey through cavernous ruins, and unveil the secrets that lie in the towering City of Dawn. Reassemble the Blackstream sappers, a team of crack explosives and weaponry experts, to lend their skills in the last siege against the gods.”

Source : PlayStation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals