X1 Max USB 3.2 Flash Drive supports USB-A and USB-C

Team Group has launched its latest innovation, the X1 MAX USB 3.2 Gen 2 x1 Flash Drive, designed to meet the high-speed data transfer and storage needs of modern professionals. With its sleek obsidian black design and compact size, the X1 MAX is not only a powerful tool but also a stylish accessory.

Key Features: Read/write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s

1 TB storage capacity

Dual Type-A and Type-C compatibility

Sleek obsidian black design

Compact size of 6.3 cm

Five-year warranty

The X1 MAX USB 3.2 Gen 2 x1 Flash Drive offers read/write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s, making it one of the fastest flash drives available on the market. This high-speed performance ensures that users can transfer large files quickly and efficiently, saving valuable time. With a substantial storage capacity of 1 TB, the X1 MAX can hold vast amounts of data, making it ideal for business professionals who need to store and access large files on the go.

Dual Interface Compatibility

One of the standout features of the X1 MAX is its dual interface compatibility. It supports both Type-A and Type-C interfaces, providing broad compatibility with a wide range of devices, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. This versatility ensures that users can easily transfer data between different devices without the need for additional adapters or cables.

The X1 MAX is designed with a sleek obsidian black finish, giving it a professional and sophisticated look. The black sandblasted aluminium alloy finish not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also provides durability. Measuring just 6.3 cm, the X1 MAX is highly portable, making it easy to carry in a pocket or bag. Its compact size ensures that users can have instant access to their data whenever and wherever they need it.

Pricing and Availability

The Team Group X1 MAX USB 3.2 Gen 2 x1 Flash Drive is set to debut worldwide in early July, with availability in North America through popular online retailers such as Amazon and Newegg. While the exact pricing details have not been disclosed, the X1 MAX is expected to be competitively priced, offering excellent value for its high-speed performance and substantial storage capacity. Consumers can look forward to a reliable and cost-effective storage solution backed by a comprehensive five-year warranty.

The X1 MAX USB 3.2 Gen 2 x1 Flash Drive is designed to meet various data and multimedia storage needs. Whether it’s for storing important business documents, high-resolution photos, or large video files, the X1 MAX provides a practical and stylish solution. Its high-speed performance and large storage capacity make it an excellent choice for professionals who require reliable and efficient data storage.

In conclusion, the Team Group X1 MAX USB 3.2 Gen 2 x1 Flash Drive is a powerful and versatile storage solution that combines high-speed performance, substantial storage capacity, and sleek design. Its dual interface compatibility and compact size make it an ideal choice for professionals on the go. With its upcoming availability on major online retailers, the X1 MAX is set to become a popular choice for those seeking a reliable and efficient flash drive.



