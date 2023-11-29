World’s first portable eGPU with SSD storage

The OneXGPU is designed to enhance your gaming and computing experience wherever you go. It’s equipped with an AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics card, which delivers stunning visuals that rival those of a desktop setup. But the OneXGPU doesn’t just stop at graphics. It also offers customizable SSD storage, allowing you to choose the capacity that best fits your needs. This means not only do you get to store a large number of games and files, but you also enjoy the benefits of faster system performance, making everything from loading games to transferring files quicker and more efficient.

External graphics card (eGPU)

One of the most innovative features of the OneXGPU is its magnetic back cover. This clever design makes it incredibly easy to upgrade or maintain the SSD. You won’t have to fiddle with screws or tools; simply remove the cover, and you’re ready to go. The device also includes support for Oculink, which provides a variety of connectivity options. This means you can hook up the OneXGPU to a range of devices, enhancing your gaming setup or professional workstation with minimal effort.

Early bird discounts are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $556 or £472 (depending on current exchange rates). The OneXGPU is not just about raw power; it’s also about convenience and portability. Its compact size is perfect for those who are always on the move but don’t want to compromise on performance. Whether you’re a gamer looking to play the latest titles at high settings or a professional who needs computing power on the go, the OneXGPU has got you covered.

eGPU with SSD storage

The ONEXGPU eGPU with SSD storage significant step forward in the realm of portable gaming and computing. It combines a powerful AMD Radeon graphics card with the versatility of integrated SSD storage. With options for storage capacity and an easy-to-use magnetic back cover, the OneXGPU is tailored for those who demand performance without being tied down. Keep an eye out for its launch on Indiegogo to snag this innovative product at an introductory rate. The OneXGPU is ready to redefine what it means to game and work on the go, and you could be among the first to experience its capabilities.

Assuming that the ONEXGPU funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2024. To learn more about the ONEXGPU portable eGPU with SSD storage project audit the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and capability highlights for the portable eGPU with SSD storage, jump over to the official ONEXGPU crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

