Fjorden iPhone camera manual controller passes €400,000 on Kickstarter

If you would like to add manual controls to your iPhone camera you may be interested in the Fjorden we featured last month here on Geeky Gadgets. The project has now past €400,000 in pledges thanks to over 2,800 backers and the Kickstarter campaign is now coming to a close and has under 50 hours remaining before the project makes the jump from concept into production.

The Fjorden iPhone camera manual controller features a two-stage shutter button, customizable control dial that allows you to easily adjust exposure, shutter speed, iOS as well as portrait mode aperture and manual focus. The manual controller also includes a multifunction button which you can program yourself to trigger a portrait mode or selfie mode, flash or some other custom setting you find useful in your daily adventures. The Fjorden also features a zoom lever allowing you to quickly switch between iPhone lenses or smoothly zoom in and out as you capture video or to frame your shot perfectly.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $159 or £118 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 13% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Fjorden campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Fjorden iPhone camera manual controller project play the promotional video below.

“Never miss the perfect shot again with Fjorden, the world’s first pocketable, professional iPhone camera grip. Whether you’re shooting street, portrait, or travel: Fjorden lets you achieve your creative vision. Together with an iPhone 12 Pro, the depth is the same as an Apple AirPods case and guaranteed to fit into a skinny jeans pocket – so you can always have a professional camera with you.”

“The iOS Fjorden Camera App is a professional, intuitive camera app for fast, one-handed shooting. Shoot in “Full Auto” to let the iPhone work its magic, or take manual control of camera parameters.The Fjorden Camera App user interface is fully customizable. Freely assign features or parameters to Fjorden’s hardware controls to create the personalized camera of your dreams.”

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve teamed up with ProCamera to create a “ProCamera x Fjorden” Special Edition, bringing together class-leading software and hardware. The ProCamera iOS App will work with all versions of the Fjorden Grip, not just this Special Edition.ProCamera is an award-winning “Swiss Army Knife” for iOS photography, bursting with state-of-the-art technology for photography, video, and editing.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the iPhone camera manual controller, jump over to the official Fjorden crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

