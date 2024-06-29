6 Ways to Fix ‘Cannot Verify Server Identity’ Issue on iPhone

You’ve just picked up your iPhone to check an important email, only to be greeted by an annoying pop-up message: “Cannot Verify Server Identity.” If you’ve encountered this error, you’re not alone. This common issue can be frustrating, especially when you’re in a hurry. But fear not! There are several effective ways to resolve this problem and get your iPhone back to its smooth, seamless operation. In this article, we’ll explore six practical solutions to fix the “Cannot Verify Server Identity” issue on your iPhone.

Understanding the Problem

Before diving into the solutions, it’s essential to understand what causes the “Cannot Verify Server Identity” error. This error typically arises when your iPhone cannot verify the SSL certificate of the email server you are trying to connect to. SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificates ensure that the data transferred between your device and the server is encrypted and secure. When there’s a problem with the SSL certificate—such as it being expired, untrusted, or improperly configured—your iPhone will throw up this error to protect your data.

Solution 1: Restart Your iPhone

Sometimes, the simplest solution is the most effective. Restarting your iPhone can resolve temporary glitches and network issues that might be causing the “Cannot Verify Server Identity” error. Here’s how to restart your iPhone:

For iPhone X and Later

Press and hold the Side button along with either volume button until the power off slider appears. Drag the slider to turn off your iPhone. After the device turns off, press and hold the Side button again until you see the Apple logo.

For iPhone 8 and Earlier

Press and hold the Top (or Side) button until the power off slider appears. Drag the slider to turn off your iPhone. Once it’s off, press and hold the Top (or Side) button again until the Apple logo appears.

After restarting, try accessing your email again to see if the issue is resolved.

Solution 2: Check Date and Time Settings

Incorrect date and time settings can interfere with your iPhone’s ability to verify a server’s identity. SSL certificates rely on accurate date and time information to function correctly. Follow these steps to ensure your date and time settings are correct:

Go to Settings. Tap on General. Select Date & Time. Make sure Set Automatically is turned on. If it’s already on, toggle it off and then back on again to refresh the settings.

Now, try accessing your email once more to see if the problem persists.

Solution 3: Reset Network Settings

Resetting your network settings can help resolve network-related issues that might be causing the “Cannot Verify Server Identity” error. This process will erase all your saved Wi-Fi networks and passwords, so make sure you have them handy before proceeding. Here’s how to reset your network settings:

Go to Settings. Tap on General. Scroll down and select Reset. Choose Reset Network Settings. Enter your passcode if prompted and confirm the reset.

Your iPhone will restart automatically. Once it’s back on, reconnect to your Wi-Fi network and check if the error is resolved.

Solution 4: Delete and Re-add Email Account

If the error occurs when trying to access your email, there might be an issue with your email account settings. Deleting and re-adding your email account can help fix this problem. Here’s how to do it:

Go to Settings. Tap on Mail (or Accounts & Passwords on older versions of iOS). Select the email account causing the issue. Tap Delete Account and confirm. After deleting the account, go back to Mail and tap Add Account. Follow the prompts to re-add your email account.

After re-adding your email account, check to see if the error message still appears.

Solution 5: Update iOS

Keeping your iPhone’s software up to date is crucial for maintaining optimal performance and security. An outdated iOS version can cause compatibility issues, including problems with SSL certificate verification. To update your iPhone:

Go to Settings. Tap on General. Select Software Update. If an update is available, tap Download and Install.

Once the update is complete, restart your iPhone and check if the “Cannot Verify Server Identity” error is resolved.

If none of the above solutions work, the issue might lie with the email server itself. The server’s SSL certificate could be expired, improperly configured, or issued by an untrusted authority. In such cases, contacting your email service provider is the best course of action. Provide them with the details of the error you’re encountering and ask them to verify and update the server’s SSL certificate as necessary.

Bonus Tips: Additional Troubleshooting Steps

While the above solutions cover the most common fixes, here are a few additional troubleshooting steps you can try:

Clear Safari History and Website Data: If you’re encountering the error while accessing webmail in Safari, clearing your history and website data might help. Go to Settings > Safari > Clear History and Website Data .

If you’re encountering the error while accessing webmail in Safari, clearing your history and website data might help. Go to . Try a Different Network: Sometimes, switching to a different Wi-Fi network or using cellular data can bypass network-specific issues causing the error.

Sometimes, switching to a different Wi-Fi network or using cellular data can bypass network-specific issues causing the error. Use an Alternative Email App: If the error occurs with your email, consider using a different email app, such as Gmail or Outlook, to see if the issue persists.

Summary

The “Cannot Verify Server Identity” error on your iPhone can be frustrating, but with the right approach, it’s usually easy to fix. Whether it’s a simple restart or more involved steps like resetting network settings or updating your iOS, the solutions outlined in this article should help you get back on track. If all else fails, don’t hesitate to contact your email service provider for further assistance. With a little patience and persistence, you’ll have your iPhone functioning smoothly again in no time. You can find out more details about this issue over at Apple website.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Rohan



