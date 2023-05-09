Firmament cinematic trailer from the creators of Myst and Obduction

Puzzle gamers patiently waiting for the new adventure from the creators of Myst and Obduction will be pleased to know that its development team have this week released a new cinematic trailer for Firmament. Providing a further look at what you can expect from the environments that you will need to explore combined with “deep storytelling and world-building”. Firmament will be available to purchase from both GOG and Steam and more information is available at both by following the links below.

“You carry with you a device called an “Adjunct” as you explore. This Adjunct is your interface as you interact with the various devices throughout the Realms of Firmament. Employing the Adjunct to solve the puzzles you encounter will bring you ever closer to unlocking the secrets this place holds.”

Firmament from Cyan Worlds

“Firmament is a new puzzle-adventure game by the legendary game studio behind the best-selling games Myst and Obduction. Featuring deep storytelling and world-building, discover the story of this seemingly abandoned world as you explore and unlock the mysteries of 3 unique Realms… and beyond!”

“Featuring a unique steampunk aesthetic, Firmament invites you to explore the legendary deep world-building Cyan Worlds is known for. Firmament is a fantastic visual feast, with thrilling new sights to see around every corner. At the same time, the world of Firmament feels completely plausible; as though it were constructed with a bigger purpose in mind… A purpose you will be compelled to discover as you play.”

