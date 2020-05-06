Firefox 76 brings improved password management and more

Mozilla has released a stable release of Firefox versions 76.0 allowing users to benefit from a wide range of new features including the Lockwise password manager. “With today’s release, Firefox strengthens protections for your online account logins and passwords, with innovative approaches to managing your accounts during this critical time.”

– Firefox shows you how many data-collecting trackers are blocked with Enhanced Tracking Protection.

– Firefox Lockwise makes the passwords you save in Firefox secure and available on all your devices.

– Firefox Monitor alerts you if we know your information is a part of another company’s data breach.

“Managing your passwords is a lot like managing your finances. Some people like checking a monthly statement, and others prefer checking it weekly or daily. Whatever your preference, check your passwords often to keep your personal information safe, and the Lockwise dashboard, now powered by Firefox Monitor, makes that easier.

To access your Lockwise dashboard, click on the hamburger menu button located on the far right of your toolbar. (It looks like this ☰.) Then select “Logins and Passwords” to view a list of your saved logins. You can see all of your logins in a list on the left side of your screen. If any of your online accounts were involved in a website breach or use a vulnerable password, you will see an icon indicator next to the website address.”

– A Vulnerable Password alert appears when a password is identical to a password that has been breached.

– A Website Breach alert appears when your login and password is involved in a breach and includes more details about the breach.

The Firefox 76 web browser is now available to download as a stable release directly from the Mozilla website.

Source : Mozilla : Firefox 76.0 Release Notes

