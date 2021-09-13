FireCuda 530 SSD heatsink hard drive offers speeds up to 7,300 MB/s

EK manufacturer of premium liquid cooling computer equipment and systems and Seagate well-known for its hard drive storage solutions have combined forces to create a unique FireCuda 530 SSD capable of offering speeds up to 7,300 MB/s. The FireCuda 530 Heatsink 1 TB is priced at €305 and the 2 TB version is priced at €640. The FireCuda 530 Heatsink 1 TB is readily available for purchase through the EK Webshop, while the 2 TB model will be available shortly.

FireCuda 530 can run at peak speeds for extended periods of time thanks to its anodized-aluminium body and finely textured micropore surface with heatsink. Combined with the Seagate-validated E18 controller and the latest 3D TLC NAND memory.

– Dimensions (LxHxW): 80,15×9,84×24,2mm

– Interface: PCIe Gen4 x4 NVME 1.4

– Form factor: M.2 2280 with heatsink

– Sequential Read/Write (Max, 128KB): 7.300/6.000MB/s

– Random Read/Write (Max, 4KB): 800.000/1.000.000

– Total bytes written: 1275TB

“The FireCuda 530 SSD delivers incredible transfer speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s with extremely fast response times allowing applications to run fast, snappy, and with no bottlenecks in the storage department. It is ideal for high-bandwidth video rendering, previewing, and as a Photoshop scratch-disk for large files.

It also works amazing for gaming, providing fast load times and great access times. FireCuda 530 has DDR4 memory for caching, but it also uses an SLC dynamic cache alongside a technology called SmartFlush to recover the SLC cache space quickly and making sure it never fills up its buffer.”

“All this speed also generates extra heat. This is why EK designed a low-profile heatsink that is built from high-grade aluminium with a finely textured anodized finish to maximize its cooling efficiency. This built-in heatsink helps reduce thermal throttling while allowing peak performance for extended periods of time.

FireCuda 530 Heatsink SSD works perfectly with PlayStation 5 consoles. It meets PS5 specs on performance and dimensions thanks to the low-profile heatsink. This built-in heatsink gives it an edge over the competing drives without a heatsink, but it also does not sacrifice any compatibility thanks to the low-profile design.”

Source : EK Webshop

