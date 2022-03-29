3D printer optimized Bowden tube adapter for filament driers

3D printing enthusiasts may be interested in a new Kickstarter project launched by engineer Denard Springle who has designed and created the FilaDryer S1 filament driers optimized path Bowden tube adapter for the Sunlu/Jayo filament drier range of units.

“Did you buy, or are you considering buying, a Sunlu/Jayo FilaDryer S1 filament drier and want to get the most out of your investment? Do you tire of dealing with the issues inherent in the S1 design that prevent it from being the truly useful piece of equipment it could have been? Then give our (patent pending) optimized filament path bowden tube adapter a try. It is expertly crafted, field tested and used daily in 3D printing production lines.”

Filament drier

If the FilaDryer S1 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the FilaDryer S1 Bowden tube adapter project checkout the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched filament drier project from roughly $7 or £6 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We chose Hatchbox PLA filament for its many quality properties including adhesion, color consistency, rigidity and finished product look and feel. We’ve printed all kinds of filament over the years from all kinds of manufacturers and Hatchbox has rarely ever let us down. The filament quality and consistency is unmatched and we’re proud to use this filament for this campaign (and with all our print production customers)!”

Source : Kickstarter

