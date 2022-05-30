Fiat to stop selling non-electrified vehicles in the UK from July

Fiat has announced that it will stop selling non-electrified vehicles in the UK from the 1st of July this year. This means that from July any vehicles they sell in the UK will either be hybrid or fully electric.

All of their current model range will be available and they will only offer either a hybrid or fully electric version of their vehicles.

Greg Taylor, Fiat and Abarth UK Managing Director, commented: “This step in Fiat’s history marks a pivotal point in our commitment to providing affordable and sustainable mobility solutions for all of our customers. The move lends itself to our vehicles which are suited to urban areas, spearheaded by the popularity of the New 500.”

New Fiat 500 is the first fully-electric Fiat designed from the ground up. The car provides a raft of best-in-class features such as Level 2 Autonomous Driving technologies, a variety of battery options (24kWh or 42kWH) and a substantial driving range of up to 199 miles (WLTP) – the longest range of any electric city car on the market today.

The line up also includes hybrid versions of the second-generation 500 and the Panda. Both see their basic 1.2-litre engines replaced by an all-new electrified 1.0-litre unit. The engine is a naturally aspirated three-cylinder that’s paired with a 12-volt belt-integrated starter generator and an 11Ah battery.

You can find out more details about Fiat’s plans to stop selling petrol and diesel-only models in the UK over at their website at the link below.

Source Fiat

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals