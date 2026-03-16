The Most Beautiful Ferrari in a Decade? Meet the New Amalfi Spider

Ferrari has officially unveiled the Amalfi Spider, a 2+ convertible sports car designed to balance high-performance engineering with everyday practicality. At its core is a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, delivering 640 horsepower and 760 Nm of torque, allowing the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. Complementing this powertrain is an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, making sure precise and responsive gear shifts. The Amalfi Spider also incorporates advanced aerodynamics, such as a dynamic three-position rear wing, to enhance stability and agility during spirited driving. These features collectively position the Amalfi Spider as a standout in the convertible sports car segment.

This launch overview will explore several key aspects of the Amalfi Spider, including its driver-focused interior design, which features three digital displays and a wind deflector for open-top comfort. You’ll also learn about its lightweight Z-fold soft-top mechanism, capable of operating at speeds of up to 60 km/h and how it contributes to both practicality and performance. Additionally, the guide will highlight the car’s Side Slip Control (SSC) 6.1 system and five distinct driving modes, offering a tailored experience for varying road conditions. Together, these elements provide a comprehensive look at what makes the Amalfi Spider both engaging and versatile.

Ferrari Amalfi Spider Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Ferrari Amalfi Spider is a 2+ convertible sports car powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, delivering 640 horsepower, 760 Nm of torque and a top speed of 320 km/h, with 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 3.3 seconds.

Its design combines aesthetic appeal with functional performance, featuring active aerodynamics, a dynamic rear wing and a lightweight Z-fold soft-top mechanism that operates in 13.5 seconds at speeds up to 60 km/h.

The interior emphasizes driver-centric luxury with a dual-cockpit layout, three digital displays, advanced connectivity options like Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®, and a wind deflector for enhanced comfort during open-top driving.

Built on a lightweight chassis, the Amalfi Spider offers exceptional handling, class-leading luggage capacity and advanced safety features, including Side Slip Control (SSC) 6.1, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist.

Ferrari provides a seven-year Genuine Maintenance program, making sure long-term reliability and peak performance, underscoring the Amalfi Spider’s blend of high performance, practicality and luxury.

Ferrari has introduced the Amalfi Spider, a 2+ convertible sports car that masterfully combines high performance, innovative technology, and timeless elegance. This model is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine and features advanced aerodynamics, delivering an exhilarating open-air driving experience. Designed to cater to both spirited driving enthusiasts and those seeking everyday practicality, the Amalfi Spider establishes itself as a benchmark in the convertible sports car segment.

Unmatched Performance and Powertrain

At the heart of the Amalfi Spider lies a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing an impressive 640 horsepower and 760 Nm of torque. This powerhouse enables the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, reaching a top speed of 320 km/h. The advanced turbocharging system ensures rapid throttle response, enhancing the connection between driver and machine. Paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Amalfi Spider delivers seamless and precise gear shifts, whether navigating tight corners or cruising effortlessly on the highway.

The powertrain is engineered to provide a balance of performance and efficiency, making it suitable for both high-speed thrills and more relaxed driving scenarios. This combination of raw power and refined engineering ensures the Amalfi Spider remains a standout in its class.

Striking Design Meets Aerodynamic Innovation

The Amalfi Spider’s design embodies Ferrari’s commitment to blending aesthetic appeal with functional performance. Its sleek, sculpted silhouette is complemented by active aerodynamics, including a three-position rear wing that adjusts dynamically to optimize downforce and stability based on driving conditions. This ensures the car remains planted at high speeds while maintaining agility.

Adding to its visual allure is the introduction of the Rosso Tramonto color, inspired by the vibrant sunsets of the Amalfi Coast. This exclusive shade enhances the car’s presence on the road, making it instantly recognizable. The lightweight Z-fold soft-top mechanism is another highlight, capable of opening or closing in just 13.5 seconds at speeds of up to 60 km/h, allowing for effortless transitions between open-air exhilaration and a closed-roof experience.

Modern Interior and Advanced Technology

The interior of the Amalfi Spider is a testament to Ferrari’s focus on driver-centric design and modern luxury. The dual-cockpit layout provides a clean and contemporary aesthetic, with materials and finishes that reflect Ferrari’s dedication to craftsmanship. The driver interface includes three digital displays and tactile physical controls, making sure intuitive operation of essential functions.

An integrated wind deflector minimizes cabin turbulence during open-top driving, enhancing comfort even at high speeds. The car also features a suite of connectivity features, including Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto®, and wireless charging, making sure you remain connected and entertained on every journey. These features combine to create an environment that is both luxurious and highly functional.

Lightweight Chassis and Everyday Usability

Built on a lightweight yet robust architecture, the Amalfi Spider achieves an ideal balance between dynamic performance and practical usability. The innovative Z-fold soft-top mechanism not only contributes to the car’s low weight but also maintains its structural integrity. This design ensures that the Amalfi Spider delivers exceptional handling without compromising on comfort.

The car offers a class-leading luggage capacity of 255 liters with the roof closed and 172 liters with the roof open, making it surprisingly versatile for a convertible sports car. Additionally, its acoustic and thermal insulation rivals that of a retractable hardtop, providing a quiet and comfortable cabin environment regardless of weather conditions.

Enhanced Dynamics and Safety Features

The Amalfi Spider is equipped with innovative systems designed to enhance both driving dynamics and safety. Its brake-by-wire system, combined with ABS Evo, ensures precise and reliable braking performance. The inclusion of Side Slip Control (SSC) 6.1 improves stability and grip, particularly during spirited driving on challenging roads.

The iconic Manettino dial offers five distinct driving modes—Wet, Comfort, Sport, Race, and ESC-Off—allowing drivers to tailor the car’s behavior to their preferences and road conditions. For added safety and convenience, the Amalfi Spider features a comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, including Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist. These technologies work seamlessly to provide a secure and enjoyable driving experience.

Tyres and Wheels for Optimal Performance

The Amalfi Spider rides on 20-inch wheels fitted with custom-developed tyres, making sure a perfect balance between grip and ride quality. The front tyres measure 245/35 R20, while the rear tyres are 285/35 R20, dimensions carefully chosen to maximize the car’s dynamic capabilities. These tyres, combined with Ferrari’s engineering expertise, ensure the Amalfi Spider delivers exceptional performance on both the road and the track.

Comprehensive Maintenance Program

Ferrari underscores its commitment to a seamless ownership experience with the seven-year Genuine Maintenance program offered with the Amalfi Spider. This program covers regular servicing and the use of original Ferrari parts, making sure the vehicle remains in peak condition throughout its lifecycle. This level of support reflects Ferrari’s dedication to providing not just a car, but a long-term partnership with its customers.

Technical Specifications at a Glance

The Amalfi Spider’s dimensions and specifications highlight Ferrari’s meticulous attention to detail. Measuring 4660 mm in length, 1974 mm in width, and 1305 mm in height, the car achieves a dry weight of 1556 kg. Its weight distribution—48% at the front and 52% at the rear—ensures balanced handling and exceptional cornering performance. These figures underscore Ferrari’s ability to deliver a car that excels in both performance and practicality.

A New Standard in Convertible Sports Cars

The Ferrari Amalfi Spider represents the pinnacle of convertible sports car design, combining unparalleled performance, sophisticated technology, and refined elegance. Whether you’re seeking the thrill of high-speed driving or the versatility of a car suited for everyday use, the Amalfi Spider delivers an experience that is both engaging and versatile. With its innovative features, striking design, and engineering excellence, the Amalfi Spider is poised to become a defining model in Ferrari’s storied lineup.

Source: Ferrari



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