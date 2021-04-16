Fathom Whale documentary premiers June 25th on Apple TV

Apple has announced that the Fathom while documentary offering a a deep dive into two scientists’ quest to communicate with humpback whales and unravel the mystery of why they sing, will be premiering on Apple TV+ on June 25, 2021. Apple has acquired global rights to the awe-inspiring documentary feature film “Fathom,” which will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+.

“As they embark on parallel research journeys on opposite sides of the world, they seek to better understand whale culture and communication. The documentary film uniquely reveals a deep commitment and reverence to the scientific process and the universal human need to seek answers about the world around us. From hypothesis to groundbreaking experiences in the field, “Fathom” showcases the passion, curiosity, collaboration, perseverance and work it takes for leading scientists to make scientific discoveries”

““Fathom” is produced by Sandbox Films, Impact Partners, Walking Upstream Pictures, Back Allie Entertainment and Hidden Candy. The film is produced by Emmy Award winner Megan Gilbride (“Tower”) and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Andrea Meditch (“Grizzly Man”), Emmy Award nominee Jessica Harrop (“Follow This”), Greg Boustead (“Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds”) and Emmy Award winner Josh Braun (“Wild Wild Country”).”

Source : Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals