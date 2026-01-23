How to Make SharePoint Data Load 7x Faster in Power Query

What if I told you that a simple change could make your Power Query refresh from SharePoint up to 700% faster? If you’ve ever found yourself staring at a progress bar that refuses to budge, you’re not alone. In this overview, Excel Off The Grid explores how a common but often overlooked connector—`SharePoint.Files`—could be the culprit behind those sluggish refresh times. By switching to the more efficient `SharePoint.Contents` connector, you can transform your workflow and reclaim valuable time. Imagine reducing a 44.6-second refresh to just 6.1 seconds, this isn’t just a minor improvement; it’s a fantastic option.

This guide provide more insights into the root cause of slow performance and walks you through a practical, step-by-step process to implement the faster alternative. You’ll discover how to optimize your folder structure, update existing queries, and avoid common pitfalls that could limit the benefits of this approach. Whether you’re dealing with sprawling SharePoint sites or simply want a more efficient way to handle your data, the insights here will help you unlock a smoother, faster experience. Sometimes, the smallest tweaks can lead to the biggest transformations.

Speed Up Power Query Refresh

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Switching from the `SharePoint.Files` connector to the `SharePoint.Contents` connector can improve Power Query refresh speeds by up to 700% .

. The `SharePoint.Files` connector retrieves metadata for all files on a SharePoint site, causing slower refresh times as the number of files increases.

The `SharePoint.Contents` connector focuses on specific folders, significantly reducing processing load and improving performance, especially when files are stored in a single folder .

. Existing queries using `SharePoint.Files` can be updated to `SharePoint.Contents` by modifying the M code in the Advanced Editor and aligning query steps with folder-based structures.

To maximize performance, reorganize SharePoint folders into single-folder structures, clean up unnecessary files, and use `SharePoint.Contents` for all new queries.

Understanding Why `SharePoint.Files` Slows You Down

The `SharePoint.Files` connector is designed to retrieve metadata for every file stored on your SharePoint site, regardless of whether those files are relevant to your query. This comprehensive metadata retrieval process results in longer refresh times, especially as the number of files on your site grows. For example, a query involving 1,000 rows might take 44.6 seconds to refresh when using `SharePoint.Files`. As the volume of files increases, the performance deteriorates further.

This inefficiency stems from the connector’s focus on gathering extensive metadata rather than targeting specific data. While metadata can be useful in certain scenarios, it often adds an unnecessary burden to the refresh process, slowing down workflows and reducing productivity.

The Faster Alternative: `SharePoint.Contents`

The `SharePoint.Contents` connector provides a more efficient solution by focusing on retrieving data from specific folders rather than scanning the entire SharePoint site for metadata. This targeted approach eliminates the need to process unrelated files, significantly reducing refresh times. For instance, the same query that took 44.6 seconds with `SharePoint.Files` can be completed in just 6.1 seconds using `SharePoint.Contents`.

This method is particularly effective when your files are stored in a single folder without subfolders. By narrowing the scope of the query, you reduce the processing load and accelerate data retrieval, making it an ideal choice for optimizing performance.

Accelerate Power Query Refresh Using SharePoint.Contents

How to Implement `SharePoint.Contents`

To take advantage of the performance benefits offered by `SharePoint.Contents`, follow these steps:

Connect to your SharePoint folder using Power Query.

Access the Advanced Editor in Power Query and replace `SharePoint.Files` with `SharePoint.Contents` in the M code.

Navigate through the folder structure to locate the specific folder containing the data you need.

Combine the files within the folder and load the data into your desired destination, such as Excel or Power BI.

This process ensures that only the necessary data is retrieved, significantly improving refresh speeds and streamlining your workflow.

Updating Existing Queries for Better Performance

If you already have queries built with `SharePoint.Files`, you can update them to use `SharePoint.Contents` without losing any data. Here’s how to make the transition:

Create a duplicate of your existing query to serve as a backup.

In the Advanced Editor, replace `SharePoint.Files` with `SharePoint.Contents` in the M code.

Adjust subsequent query steps to align with the folder-based structure of `SharePoint.Contents`.

Test the updated query to ensure it functions as intended, then delete the backup query to simplify your workflow.

This approach allows you to retain your data while optimizing performance, making sure a seamless transition to the faster connector.

Key Considerations and Limitations

While the `SharePoint.Contents` connector offers substantial performance improvements, it is important to be aware of its limitations:

It works best when files are stored in a single folder . If your data is spread across multiple subfolders, reorganizing your folder structure may be necessary to fully benefit from the speed improvements.

. If your data is spread across multiple subfolders, reorganizing your folder structure may be necessary to fully benefit from the speed improvements. Queries that require extensive metadata retrieval may still need to rely on `SharePoint.Files` for functionality.

Understanding these constraints will help you determine when and how to use `SharePoint.Contents` effectively, making sure that you achieve the best possible results for your specific use case.

Best Practices for Optimizing Performance

To maximize the benefits of `SharePoint.Contents` and ensure consistent performance improvements, consider the following recommendations:

Use `SharePoint.Contents` for all new queries to take advantage of its faster refresh times.

Update existing queries to replace `SharePoint.Files` with `SharePoint.Contents` wherever applicable.

Reorganize your SharePoint folder structure to consolidate files into single folders, reducing complexity and improving query efficiency.

Regularly review and clean up your SharePoint site to remove outdated or unnecessary files, further enhancing performance.

By adopting these practices, you can streamline your workflows, reduce refresh times, and ensure a more efficient data processing experience.

Achieving Faster Refresh Times with `SharePoint.Contents`

Switching from `SharePoint.Files` to `SharePoint.Contents` is a straightforward yet highly effective way to improve Power Query refresh performance when working with SharePoint. By focusing on folder-specific data retrieval and optimizing your folder hierarchies, you can achieve refresh times that are up to 700% faster. Whether you are creating new queries or updating existing ones, this approach saves time, enhances productivity, and ensures a smoother data processing experience.

