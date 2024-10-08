The MSI MS-CF17 is a new 3.5″ Single Board Computer (SBC) designed to meet the demanding needs of industrial applications. Powered by Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake-P processors, this fanless SBC is engineered to perform in harsh environments, making it an ideal choice for industries such as automation, edge computing, digital signage, and transportation systems. Its robust design ensures reliability and performance, even in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to 70°C.

MSI MS-CF17

Fanless SBC for Industrial Applications

The MS-CF17 is equipped with up to 32 GB of DDR5 memory and an Intel Iris Xe graphics engine, making it suitable for graphics-intensive tasks such as advanced imaging systems and AI-driven analytics. The board’s connectivity options are extensive, featuring four 2.5G LAN ports and four HDMI ports that support quadruple independent displays. This makes it a versatile solution for applications requiring high-speed data processing, multi-display setups, and real-time analytics.

Specifications:

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-P Embedded/Industrial SKU Series

1 DDR5 5200 MHz SODIMM Slot up to 32GB

Quadruple independent displays: 4HDMI, 1 LVDS/eDP

4 2.5GbE LAN with RJ-45

1 M.2 B key (with NANO SIM-holder), 1 M.2 E key

1 M.2 M key, 1 SATA 3.0 for storage

4 USB 3.2 Gen 2, 4 USB 2.0, 4 COM (4 RS-485), DIO, Audio

Onboard TPM 2.0

Wide Voltage DC-IN 12~24V (OCP & OVP)

Wide operating temperature supported

Security and Integration

Security is a top priority for the MS-CF17 Fanless SBC, which includes an onboard TPM 2.0 module to ensure data protection. The board also offers M.2 M key PCIe Gen 4 for storage and M.2 B/E key slots for expansions, allowing seamless integration into complex systems. This flexibility makes the MS-CF17 a go-to solution for industries where data protection and system integration are crucial.

Pricing and Availability

The MSI MS-CF17 is competitively priced to offer exceptional value for businesses seeking high-performance computing solutions in challenging environments. It is available through authorized MSI distributors and resellers worldwide. For detailed pricing information and to find a distributor near you, visit MSI’s official website or contact its sales team.

Applications Across Various Industries

The MS-CF17 is an excellent choice for a wide range of industrial applications:

Industrial Automation: Its robust build and multiple I/O options make it ideal for controlling machinery and automating processes in factories.

Edge Computing: With powerful processing capabilities, it excels in making real-time decisions in smart grids and IoT applications.

Digital Signage: Supports dynamic and visually engaging content in public spaces and retail environments.

Transportation Systems: Compact size and robust build make it suitable for in-vehicle computing and passenger information systems.

AI and Imaging Systems: The Intel Iris Xe graphics and advanced memory configurations make it a strong candidate for AI-driven analytics and medical imaging.

Explore More

For those interested in exploring further, MSI offers a range of products tailored for various industrial needs. From ruggedized laptops to advanced server solutions, MSI continues to innovate and provide innovative technology for businesses worldwide. Whether you're looking to enhance your digital signage capabilities or implement AI-driven analytics, MSI has a solution to meet your needs.



