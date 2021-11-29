Streacom DB1 Max ultra compact fanless Thin-ITX PC case

If you are considering building a mini ITX PC rig you might be interested in a new fanless PC case created by the team over at Streacom. The Streacom DB1 Max Ultra-Compact Fanless Thin-ITX Chassis will be available to purchase during the first quarter of 2022 although no pricing or worldwide availability has been confirmed as yet. The ultracompact PC case features a duel heat sink design that doubles the cooling surface area and provides up to 65W of cooling.

Streacom DB1 Max fanless PC case

“The DB1 is an ultra compact fanless ITX based on the same design as the DB1 but with a duel heat sink design that doubles the cooling surface area and provides up to 65W of cooling. This increased cooling performance makes it ideal for higher performance desktop systems with integrated graphics and is the reason Streacom call it ‘MAX’.”

“The front and back panels are 4mm thick aluminium and the twin heat sinks are made from a 21mm thick extrusion profiles. The 4 structural pillars are also solid aluminium with a 16mm diameter all of which are sandblasted/anodised, giving the entire case a premium look and feel. The upper and lower panels feature a mesh for improved natural convection and reduce the build up of heat internally. The front I/O is modular and compatible with other ‘D’ series cases, so can be replaced with a USB type-C or future I/O option.”

“Cooling relies on both side panels, routing of the heat pipes is more complicated to avoid components, which is why the case is limited to THIN-ITX motherboards as the standard ensures both low profiles components and a fixed CPU socket location.”

As soon as more information comes to light regarding pricing and availability, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Quiet PC : Fanless Tech : Streacom

