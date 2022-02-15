Portable fanless crypto mining rig

If you are looking for something a little quieter than most of the crypto currency mining rigs currently available. You may be interested in this fanless Ethereum Miner Mining Machine available to purchase priced at $2099. The Model X4 BRICK from Jasminer has been designed to mind the EtHash algorithm with a maximum hashrate of 65Mh/s for a power consumption of 30W according to the specs.

The fanless mining rig is also known as the “SUNLUNE JASMINER X4 ETCHASH BRICK” and features enough cooling to create just 50db of noise during its mining process. Measuring 257 x 100 x 200mm and weighing 4.8 kg the mining rig can function at temperatures between 5 – 40 °C and 5 – 95 % humidity.

“Model X4 BRICK fanless mining rig from Jasminer mining EtcHash algorithm with a maximum hashrate of 65Mh/s for a power consumption of 30W. Fanless design, low power, zero noise. Suitable for home or office use.”

Fanless mining rig

Manufacturer Jasminer

Model X4 BRICK

Also known as SUNLUNE JASMINER X4 ETCHASH BRICK

Size 257 x 100 x 200mm

Weight 4800g

Noise level 50db

Cooling Fanless

Power 30W

Interface Ethernet

Temperature 5 – 40 °C

Humidity 5 – 95 %

For more information on all things fanless jump over to the FanlessTech website by following the link below.

Source : FanlessTech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals