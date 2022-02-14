How to hack a crypto currency hardware wallet

If you are interested in learning more about how to hack a hardware crypto wallet. The video created by YouTube Joe Grand showing how he hacked a Trezor One hardware wallet to recover $2 million worth of crypto currency that would have otherwise been lost.

Watch the video below as Grand takes you through the packing process he used to gain access to the Trezor wallet after its owner had lost the secret key. Dan Reich and a close friend spent $50,000 on Theta tokens a relatively new crypto currency but unfortunately after moving the currency to a hardware wallet when China started cracking down on crypto currency. The pair unfortunately lost the PIN required to gain access.

Forgotten crypto pin

Due to the excellent security on a Trezor One hardware wallet if you enter the pin wrong 16 times the data and all crypto currency on the wallet will be automatically raised. The pair tried a dozen times to enter the pin which they thought was made up of 4 digits. It was a good job they stopped because the pin was actually 5 digits, it was discovered during the hacking process. The pair had both written off the money and left the hardware wallet gathering dust in a draw.

It was only when the crypto currency started rising in value that the pair returned their gaze to the wallet and thought of possible ways they could access their trapped wealth. Matters were made worse when the value of their Theta tokens skyrocketed breaking a value of over $3 million for a brief time. Knowing it would be tricky but not impossible to gain access to the wallet without the pin the pair reached out to YouTube Joe Grand for assistance.

Accessing a hardware wallet

“I was contacted to hack a Trezor One hardware wallet and recover $2 million worth of cryptocurrency (in the form of THETA). Knowing that existing research was already out there for this device, it seemed like it would be a slam dunk. Little did I realize the project would turn into a roller coaster ride with over three months of experimentation, failures, successes, and heart-stopping moments. It reminded me that hacking is always unpredictable, exciting, and educational, no matter how long you’ve been doing it. In this case, the stakes were higher than normal: I only had one chance to get it right. “

The Trezor One crypto wallet is an excellent piece of kit as long as you remember the secret key made up of a number of words and the pin you used to protect access to your crypto. Now superseded by the Trezor Model T available to purchase priced at roughly €227. The hardware wallet provides advanced cryptocurrency storage allow you to keep your Bitcoin, currency, passwords, tokens and other keys offline until needed.

The Model T wallets can also also serve as a Universal 2nd-Factor hardware token or U2F. Unlike ordinary security tokens that lack a display, Trezor utilizes its Trusted Display to show you details of the authentication request before you approve it and confirming the service you are logging in to. For more information jump over to the official Trezor store for more details.

