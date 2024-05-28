Shuttle XPC DL30N fanless mini PC

Shuttle, a well-known name in the world of mini PCs, has once again pushed the boundaries of compact computing with the launch of the DL30N Fanless mini PC. This sleek and powerful device is designed to cater to the demanding needs of professionals across various industries, offering exceptional performance and versatility in a silent, fanless package.

At the heart of the Shuttle DL30N lies the Intel N100 processor, a robust and efficient chip that ensures smooth operation and rapid data processing. The device supports up to 16 GB of DDR5 SO-DIMM memory, providing ample capacity for memory-intensive tasks and multitasking. This combination of processing power and memory makes the DL30N an ideal choice for applications such as digital signage, point-of-sale systems, and compact workstations.

Uncompromising Performance in a Compact Form Factor

The fanless design of the DL30N is a testament to Shuttle’s commitment to creating solutions that prioritize both performance and user comfort. By eliminating the need for active cooling, the device operates silently, making it perfect for environments where noise levels must be minimized, such as libraries, medical facilities, and recording studios. The absence of moving parts also contributes to the device’s longevity and reliability, reducing the risk of hardware failure due to dust accumulation or mechanical wear.

In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, connectivity is key, and the Shuttle DL30N delivers in spades. With eight USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, users can connect a wide array of peripherals, from storage devices and input devices to specialized equipment. The inclusion of two COM ports further expands the device’s compatibility with legacy hardware and industrial applications.

One of the standout features of the DL30N is its dual 2.5 Gbit/s network ports. These high-speed connections ensure exceptional network performance, even in demanding environments with heavy data traffic. This makes the device an excellent choice for applications that require real-time data transfer, such as video streaming, remote monitoring, and cloud computing. The enhanced network capabilities also enable seamless integration with existing infrastructure, simplifying deployment and management.

Expandability and Customization Options

Shuttle understands that every professional’s needs are unique, which is why the DL30N offers a range of expansion and customization options. The device features additional M.2 slots, allowing users to add storage, WLAN, or 4G connectivity modules. This modular approach enables businesses to tailor the device to their specific requirements, whether it’s increasing storage capacity, allowing wireless connectivity, or facilitating remote access via cellular networks.

To further enhance the DL30N’s versatility, Shuttle offers a selection of accessories that cater to various installation scenarios. The WLAN ax/Bluetooth kit (WLN-M1) and 4G expansion kit (WWN03) provide wireless connectivity options, while the vertical stands (PS02) allow for space-saving installation in tight quarters. For industrial applications, the DIN-Rail mounting kit (DIR01) and 19-inch mounting frame (PRM01) enable secure and standardized installation in control cabinets and server racks.

Affordable Excellence for Businesses

Despite its impressive specifications and features, the Shuttle DL30N remains an affordable solution for businesses seeking a reliable and powerful mini PC. With a recommended retail price of EUR 244.00 (excluding VAT), the device offers exceptional value for money, making it accessible to a wide range of organizations, from small businesses to large enterprises.

The combination of affordability, performance, and flexibility makes the DL30N an attractive choice for businesses looking to streamline their IT infrastructure, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. Whether deployed as a standalone device or as part of a larger network, the DL30N delivers consistent performance and reliability, ensuring a smooth and productive workflow.

The Shuttle DL30N Fanless mini PC is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the realm of compact computing. With its powerful Intel N100 processor, ample memory support, and exceptional connectivity options, the device is well-equipped to handle the demands of professional applications across various industries.

Specifications:

Equipped with Intel processor N100 Up to 16 GB DDR5 memory Two M.2 slots (1× M.2-2280, 1× M.2-2230) 2× 2.5 Gbit Ethernet 8× USB 3.2 (5 Gbit), 2× COM 1× HDMI 2.0b, 1× DisplayPort 1.4, 1× VGA Offers space for 1× 2.5″ HDD/SSD and NVMe SSD Suitable for 12 or 19 V DC Remote power-on connection Wall/VESA mounting option Optional DIN-Rail/19” mount



The fanless design, coupled with the high-speed network ports and expansion options, make the DL30N a versatile and reliable choice for businesses seeking a silent, efficient, and customizable computing solution. As organizations continue to prioritize performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, the Shuttle DL30N stands out as a compelling option that delivers on all fronts.



