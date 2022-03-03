Factory 42 Green Planet AR Experience powered by NVIDIA RTX

Using the power of NVIDIA RTX, CloudXR and 5G develop and team at Factory 42 have created a new augmented reality experience entitled the Green Planet. Imagine walking through the bustling streets of London’s Piccadilly Circus, when suddenly you’re in a tropical rainforest, surrounded by vibrant flowers and dancing butterflies.

Using your phone you now can thanks to the interactive exhibition created in the form of the Green Planet AR Experience. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the interactive augmented reality experience designed to blend physical and digital worlds connecting nature and people together.

Green Planet AR Experience

“Presented by Factory 42, and Based on the forthcoming landmark BBC Studios series, The Green Planet AR Experience is an extraordinary immersive experience combining captivating storytelling and cutting-edge volumetric capture technology to reveal the magical depths of our natural world. During the Green Planet AR Experience, powered by EE 5G, visitors are led through a living rainforest and six distinct biomes by a 3D hologram of Sir David Attenborough, familiar to many as the narrator of some of the world’s most-watched nature documentaries.”

“The AR experience runs on a custom, on-premises GPU edge-rendering stack powered by NVIDIA RTX 8000 professional GPUs. Using NVIDIA RTX, Factory 42 created ultra-high-quality 3D digital assets, environments, interactions and visual effects that made the natural elements look as realistic as possible.”

“With the help of U.K.-based integrator The GRID Factory, the GPU edge-rendering stack is connected to EE’s private 5G network using the latest Ericsson Industry Connect solution for a dedicated wireless cellular network. Using NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation (RTX vWS) on VMware Horizon, and NVIDIA’s advanced CloudXR streaming solution, Factory 42 can stream all the content from the edge of the private 5G network to the Samsung S21 mobile handsets used by each visitor.”

For more information on the Factory 42 Green Planet AR Experience and how you can take part jump over to the official Nvidia blog by following the link below.

Source : Nvidia

