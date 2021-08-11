Facelifted BMW iX3 SUV unveiled

BMW has unveiled a new facelifted version of its BMW iX3, the car comes with an updated design which BMW says has hints of the BMW iX and the BMW i4.

The new BMW iX3 SUV comes with the M Sport Pakcage as standard and it features enhanced equipment levels.

Now with a more visually striking appearance, the new BMW iX3 has undergone an exterior design refresh and introduced the M Sport Package as standard in the UK, further enhancing the already high specification.

The BMW kidney grille is now larger than before and has a single-piece frame which comes in Pearl-effect Chrome with a blue accent – in familiar BMW i style – along the inner edges, whilst the inner surfaces of the kidney grille elements have a mesh-like structure and feature a BMW i badge.

The headlight contours are now ten millimetres slimmer, helping to give the new BMW iX3 a sharper look and lending the front end a distinct similarity to that of the BMW iX and BMW i4.

Prices for the new BMW iX3 start at £59,730 on the road in the UK and the first deliveries will start in December 2021. You can find out more details about this new BWM SUV at the link below.

Source BMW

