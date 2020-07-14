BMW iX3 electric SUV unveiled

BMW has unveiled their first fully electric SUV, the BMW iX3 and the car comes with a range of 285 miles and it features 282 horsepower.

The new all electric BMW iX3 will come with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 6.8 seconds and a top speed of 112 miles per hour.

The new BMW iX3 blazes a trail for the latest development stage in electrified drive systems. The fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology stands out with its all-new, highly integrated design principle for the drive components. The electric motor, power electronics and transmission are now arranged together in a single housing. The highly integrated electric drive system topology allows a substantial reduction in the installation space required and the weight of the components relative to the power they produce. This has brought about an increase in power density of around 30 per cent compared with the BMW eDrive technology featured in existing electrified models.

You can find out more details about the new BMW iX3 over at BMW at the link below, there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source BMW

