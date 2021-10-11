Facebook went down on Friday again

Last week Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were offline for about 6 hours in a single day,this happened last Tuesday and on Friday, Facebook suffered another outage.

On Friday, Facebook was offline for around two hours, the company has released some details abut what happened.

To all the people and businesses around the world who depend on us, we are sorry for the inconvenience caused by today’s outage across our platforms. We’ve been working as hard as we can to restore access, and our systems are now back up and running. The underlying cause of this outage also impacted many of the internal tools and systems we use in our day-to-day operations, complicating our attempts to quickly diagnose and resolve the problem.

Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt.

You can find out more details about the latest Facebook outage over at the company’s website at the link below. For Facebook to go offline for a second time in a week is not good news for the company.

Source Facebook

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals