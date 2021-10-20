Facebook planning total rebranding with new name

It looks like Facebook is going to be making some big changes soon, according to a recent report by the verge, the social network is going to change its name.

This is apparently part of Mark Zuckerberg’s plans to build a metaverse and he will be talking about the name change at Facebook’s annual Connect conference on the 28th of October.

It looks like there will still be an app and service called Facebook, but rather than being the main company, this will just be a smaller company like WhatsApp, Oculus and Instagram. The new company will be a parent company for all of the various apps.

As yet there are no details on what Mark Zuckerberg is planning to call this new company, I guess we will find out next week.

Facebook has come under a lot of criticism recently and this would be a way for Mark Zuckerberg to distance himself from the social network part of the company. There would be less scrutiny on him as an individual if he was head of a larger company and Facebook was just one of their apps.

This is something that Google did previously where they changed their parent company to Alphabet which the co-founders of Google run. Google is now run by Sundar Pinchai who is now the public face of the company, Mark Zuckerberg could be trying to do the same with Facebook.

