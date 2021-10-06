Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company does not put profit first

With the recent revelations from the FaceBook Whistleblower, Frances Haugen, we now have a response from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In a recent letter to everyone at Facebook, which Mark Zuckerberg has shared online, the Facebook CEO has said that the company does not put profit before safety.

At the heart of these accusations is this idea that we prioritize profit over safety and well-being. That’s just not true. For example, one move that has been called into question is when we introduced the Meaningful Social Interactions change to News Feed. This change showed fewer viral videos and more content from friends and family — which we did knowing it would mean people spent less time on Facebook, but that research suggested it was the right thing for people’s well-being. Is that something a company focused on profits over people would do?

The argument that we deliberately push content that makes people angry for profit is deeply illogical. We make money from ads, and advertisers consistently tell us they don't want their ads next to harmful or angry content. And I don't know any tech company that sets out to build products that make people angry or depressed. The moral, business and product incentives all point in the opposite direction.

Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg are obviously trying to stop the damage that has been done by the recently whistleblower allegations.

Facebook has been coming under more and more scrutiny recently, it will be interesting to see what happens in the future.

Source Facebook

