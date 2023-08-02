Facebook and Instagram to stop news publication in Canada

Meta announced back in June that it would be stopping the publication of news from websites and companies on its platform Facebook and Instagram platforms in Canada and now it has revealed that it has now started this process.

The changes are being made to comply with the new Online News Act in Canada and anything that publishers posts on these platforms will no longer be shown to users in Canada, you can see more details below.

In order to comply with the Online News Act, we have begun the process of ending news availability in Canada. These changes start today, and will be implemented for all people accessing Facebook and Instagram in Canada over the course of the next few weeks.

News links and content posted by news publishers and broadcasters in Canada will no longer be viewable by people in Canada. We are identifying news outlets based on legislative definitions and guidance from the Online News Act.

News publishers and broadcasters outside of Canada will continue to be able to post news links and content, however, that content will not be viewable by people in Canada.

People in Canada will no longer be able to view or share news content on Facebook and Instagram, including news articles and audio-visual content posted by news outlets.

You can find out more information about the changes that are coming to News content on Facebook and Instagram over at the Meta website at the link below.

Source Meta, Techmeme

Image Credit: Solen Feyissa



