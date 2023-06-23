Facebook and Instagram to remove news content in Canada

Meta has announced that it will be removing news content from both Facebook and Instagram in Canada, this is because of a new Online News Act (Bill C-18) which is coming into force in Canada.

This has been announced by Meta as the Online News Act has now been passed by the Canadian government, you can see more details about what Meta has to say about the changes below.

Today, we are confirming that news availability will be ended on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada prior to the Online News Act (Bill C-18) taking effect.

We have repeatedly shared that in order to comply with Bill C-18, passed today in Parliament, content from news outlets, including news publishers and broadcasters, will no longer be available to people accessing our platforms in Canada.

Earlier this month, we announced that we were conducting product tests to help us build an effective product solution to end news availability as a result of C-18. These tests are ongoing and currently impact a small percentage of users in Canada.

You can see the full statement about the removal of online news content from both Instagram and Facebook in Canada over at the Meta website at the link below.

Source Meta

Image Credit: Solen Feyissa



