EU regulators fine Meta $1.3 billion for GDPR

EU regulators gave fined Meta (Facebook) a massive $1.3 billion or €1.2 billion Euros for breach of the GDPR, this is because Meta sent data from Europe to the USA. Meta has also been ordered to stop transferring data.

Meta has also been told by EU regulators that it will have to delete all of the transferred data within a period of six months, you can see more details below from the European Data Protection Board.

Andrea Jelinek, EDPB Chair, said: “The EDPB found that Meta IE’s infringement is very serious since it concerns transfers that are systematic, repetitive and continuous. Facebook has millions of users in Europe, so the volume of personal data transferred is massive. The unprecedented fine is a strong signal to organisations that serious infringements have far-reaching consequences.”

In its binding decision of 13 April 2023, the EDPB instructed the IE DPA to amend its draft decision and to impose a fine on Meta IE. Given the seriousness of the infringement, the EDPB found that the starting point for calculation of the fine should be between 20% and 100% of the applicable legal maximum. The EDPB also instructed the IE DPA to order Meta IE to bring processing operations into compliance with Chapter V GDPR, by ceasing the unlawful processing, including storage, in the U.S. of personal data of European users transferred in violation of the GDPR, within 6 months after notification of the IE SA’s final decision.

As yet there is no official response from Meta, exactly what they will do about this fine and also the more significant ruling that it has to stop transferring data remains to be seen.

Source edpq, Techmeme



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals