FTC is proposing that Meta should stop monetizing kids data

The FTC has proposed that Meta should stop monetizing kids’ data, in a statement the Federal Trade Commission has said that Facebook has failed to fully comply with the 292 privacy order with Facebook.

According to a recent report by the FTC, Facebook has misled parents about who their children’s data can be seen by in the Messenger Kids app, you can see more information on this below.

The Federal Trade Commission proposed changes to the agency’s 2020 privacy order with Facebook after alleging that the company has failed to fully comply with the order, misled parents about their ability to control with whom their children communicated through its Messenger Kids app, and misrepresented the access it provided some app developers to private user data.

“Facebook has repeatedly violated its privacy promises,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “The company’s recklessness has put young users at risk, and Facebook needs to answer for its failures.”

The proposed changes by the FTC include stopping Facebook and Meta from making money from any data that it collects for anyone under the age of 18, and they would also need to add some additional protection for anyone under 18. You can see the full report from the Federal Trade Commission a the link below.

Source FTC

Image Credit: Luca Sammarco





