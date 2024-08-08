EZVIZ RS20 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Launched

The world of home cleaning has undergone a remarkable transformation with the advent of smart home cleaning technology. Leading the charge in this revolution is the EZVIZ RS20 Pro robot vacuum and mop, a innovative device that promises to streamline and simplify the cleaning process like never before. This innovative product is poised to become an indispensable addition to any modern household, thanks to its impressive array of features, including hot water cleaning, hot air drying, and dynamic edge mopping. With the RS20 Pro, users can expect a thorough and efficient clean every time, without the need for manual intervention.

Innovative Features of the RS20 Pro

What sets the EZVIZ RS20 Pro apart from other robot vacuums on the market is its comprehensive suite of innovative features. Boasting a formidable suction power of 7200Pa, this device effortlessly picks up dirt, dust, and debris from various surfaces, leaving your home spotless. The RS20 Pro also comes equipped with a multi-functional dock that enables self-cleaning, recharging, and storage, making it a truly hands-free cleaning solution. Moreover, the device’s advanced robotic technologies allow it to map rooms and create personalized cleaning routines without any user input, ensuring that every nook and cranny of your home receives the attention it deserves.

Enhanced Cleaning Performance

The EZVIZ RS20 Pro takes home cleaning to new heights with its innovative hot water cleaning and hot air drying capabilities. By using hot water during the mopping process, the device effectively tackles stubborn stains and grime, delivering a deeper clean than traditional mopping methods. Additionally, the hot air drying feature ensures that your floors are left dry and streak-free, minimizing the risk of slips and falls. The RS20 Pro’s dynamic edge mopping technology further enhances its cleaning performance by allowing the device to clean along baseboards and corners with precision, leaving no spot untouched.

Seamless Integration with Smart Home Ecosystems

In addition to its impressive cleaning capabilities, the EZVIZ RS20 Pro is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing smart home ecosystems. The device is compatible with popular voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing users to control and monitor the robot vacuum using simple voice commands. The EZVIZ App provides a user-friendly interface for creating custom cleaning maps and schedules, giving users complete control over their cleaning routine. Furthermore, the RS20 Pro’s onboard 1080p HD camera not only aids in navigation but also offers an added layer of security, with person and pet shape detection capabilities.

Pricing and Availability

Currently available for purchase on Amazon, the EZVIZ RS20 Pro robot vacuum and mop carries a premium price tag of £799.99. While this may seem steep, the device’s advanced features and capabilities justify the investment for those seeking to transform their home cleaning experience. With its powerful suction, multi-functional dock, and intelligent mapping technology, the RS20 Pro offers unparalleled value for money, making it a worthwhile addition to any modern household.

Specifications

Suction Power: 7200Pa

7200Pa Battery: 5,200mAh, cleans up to 300 m²

5,200mAh, cleans up to 300 m² Water Tank: 5L clean water tank

5L clean water tank Dustbag: 5L, emptied every 120 days

5L, emptied every 120 days Mop Pads: Dual spinning, 180RPM, 10N downward pressure

Dual spinning, 180RPM, 10N downward pressure Cleaning Modes: Vacuum-first, mop-next

Vacuum-first, mop-next Mapping Technology: LDS LiDAR, structured 3D laser, AI camera

LDS LiDAR, structured 3D laser, AI camera Voice Assistant Compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant

Alexa, Google Assistant App Control: EZVIZ App for custom cleaning maps and schedules

EZVIZ App for custom cleaning maps and schedules Camera: 1080p HD, person and pet shape detection

Source EZVIZ



