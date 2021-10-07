Extreme weather lightweight outdoor adventure sleeping bag

Outdoor adventurers needing a minimalist lightweight outdoor sleeping bag featuring a bivy shell, water repellent installation, vapour barrier liner, draft stopper and integrated hood may be interested in the Blue Bolt Solo Quilt.

– Designed and evolved over 8 years by hikers in the Himalayas, it is ultralight, compact and versatile.

– Tried and tested by hikers worldwide, the innovative hybrid design lets you manage ventilation when things in your tent start to heat up.

– Ideal for cold, wet and damp conditions like in the PNW, UK, Scandinavia or the Himalayas

– Designed to let you spread out and let you sleep in any sleeping position, ideal for side sleepers

– Available in 2 different temperature ratings (-4 C and -12 C) 3 size options (S,M,L).

– Washable and easy-drying.

– The Blue Bolt solo quilt is a sleeping system made from cutting edge Climashield APEX insulation with an outer bivy shell and a vapor-barrier inner lining that prevent internal condensation, keeping the insulation dry.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $199 or £146 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“In 2019, our sleeping bag went on a 3000 km epic adventure with Peter Van Geit. He completed a 4-month alpine-style minimalist ultra hike across 120 passes in remote western Himalayas and had a very positive experience in using the Blue Bolt solo quilt. Super light bivy outer shell: 10D ripstop outer shell that is durable, windproof and incredibly water-resistant. Fancy sleeping out the open under the clear skies or a tarp? You can, without worrying about feeling the wind chill or getting your bag wet.”

If the Blue Bolt campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Blue Bolt sleeping bag project play the promotional video below.

“The innovative Climashield®APEX insulation: Innovative synthetic insulation that’s cruelty-free. Climashield® APEX insulation offer superior insulating and quick-drying performance in wet conditions compared to goose or duck down. No clumping, no cold spots. No feathered friends harmed to keep you warm.”

“Vapor barrier liner (vbl): 10D non-breathable liner (vbl) with breathable draft stopper to prevent that dreaded clamminess feeling. Hike in the wet, humid and freezing cold conditions found in places like Alaska, the PNW, Scandinavia and the Himalayas – and be confident that you’ll get a good night sleep.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the sleeping bag, jump over to the official Blue Bolt crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

